Global Home Bedding Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Among all the fabrics, cotton is a broadly used fabric in home bedding products because it is comfortable and has higher breathability in comparison to other synthetic fibers. People are more willing to spend money on buying premium products with an aim to improve their sleeping experience. In addition, consumers are encouraged to purchase high-end products due to the increasing prevalence of back issues among people because of the sedentary lifestyle.



The growth prospects of the global home bedding market are bright due to the growing traction of low-profile beds and greyscale color palettes that follows the trend of simple bedrooms. Moreover, the increasing adoption of adjustable beds, especially in baby boomers generation, is raising the demand for personalized mattresses & bed linens, thereby surging the demand for home bedding products around the world. The growth of the market has been driven by the flourishing housing industry and the increasing spending of customers on house furnishing.



The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected almost all the major sectors including the home bedding market. It is due to the nationwide lockdown, disrupted supply chain, travel bans, and many more. The pandemic locked everyone in their homes, normal routine was highly disturbed and people started adopting the new normal. However, post the covid-19 pandemic recovery path, home bedding would witness a surge as people are still working from home and their focus is on investing in quality, premium, and comfortable home bedding products.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows, Blankets, and Other Types. The bed linen market segment acquired the highest share of the market in 2020 and is estimated to garner a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. Bed linens are basically bed covers, bed sheets, duvet covers, and pillow covers. Various factors are responsible for the growth of this segment such as increasing customer preference towards quality & sustainable linens for superior comfort, healthier bed, and durability. The market of organic cotton bedding has witnessed higher popularity in the past decade due to the rising awareness among people.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The online distribution channel market segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. With the emergence of online retailers and the growing effectiveness of e-commerce platforms, people are now less willing to visit the physical stores. There are various potential benefits for online and hybrid retailers who constantly develop the unique ways to simplify their distribution and fulfilment models.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America region is anticipated to acquire a promising growth rate during the forecast period. This regional market is witnessing a surge due to the increasing consumer awareness about quality sleep and suitable bedding material. The major attention toward the absence of sleeping-related issues in this region has refurbished consumer’s inclination towards quality sleeping products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Wadia Group), Casper Sleep, Inc., Beaumont & Brown Ltd., Boll & Branch LLC, Crane & Canopy, Inc., American Textile Company, Acton & Acton Limited, West Point Home LLC (Icahn Enterprises L.P.), Kingsdown, Inc., and Portico, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Home Bedding Market



Apr-2021: West Point expanded the Vellux brand beyond blankets that include the latest products to secure the home office workers. The expansion of the Vellux brand also consists of flannel sheets and velour towels.



Mar-2021: American Textile Company introduced its Tranquility weighted blankets. These blankets have designed due to the increasing consumer interest in solutions to decrease stress and anxiety and also offer a safe and natural solution to enhance sleep.



Mar-2021: West Point announced that it is supporting its Martex brand to launch the next-generation solutions in bedding and bath. Further, Martex released Sleepology, a wardrobe of modern sheet qualities and blankets, as well as Bathology, a wardrobe of modern towel essentials, bath rugs, and a robe. These lines aim at young families including products for their pets.



Dec-2020: West Point teamed up with Clean Design Home brand, a leading online home goods retailer. Together, the companies aim to design bedding and bath collections within the Clean Design Home x Martex brand. The assortment would include comforters, sheets, towels, quilts, and utility bedding.



Nov-2020: Casper Sleep formed a partnership with Nordstrom, an American luxury department store chain. This partnership enabled customers to buy Casper’s top mattresses & sleep accessories online platform at nordstrom.com and selected Nordstrom retail store locations.



Sep-2020: Boll & Branch unveiled a new line of sheets, The Reserve Collection. This collection provides customers a first-of-its-kind super-premium portfolio of bedding products.



Aug-2020: Casper Sleep partnered with Ashley HomeStore, Sam’s Club, Denver Mattress, and Mathis Brothers. Through this partnership, Casper Sleep aims to expand its global footprints with new locations and digital destinations where several people are already shopping for sleep.



Jan-2020: Kingsdown unveiled a branded pillow portfolio at the future Las Vegas Market. The new pillows are accessible in queen and king sizes, feature a pillow-in-a-pillow design that enables people to eliminate the core pillow by unfold the outer pillow and utilizing the two pillows simultaneously or separately.



Jun-2019: West Point took over Vision Support Services, a leading player in textile manufacturing. Through this acquisition, WestPoint strengthened its position due to Vision Support Services’ significant sales and experience in Europe, incredible sourcing skill, and a growing focus in the sector on offering global solutions.



Sep-2018: American Textile Company expanded its global footprints by establishing a new distribution center near its headquarters. The 98,000 square-foot facility in McKeesport would serve users across the northeast. This facility is the company’s sixth domestic distribution facility and would enhance its capacity by more than 50 percent in the region.



May-2018: West Point entered into an agreement with Applied DNA Sciences, a provider of molecular technologies. In this agreement, WestPoint Home has been granted the exclusive right to use Applied DNA’s certain platform for its collection of blended duvets, towels, bed skirts, sheets, shams, pillowcases, and decorative pillow products available for hospitality in Mexico, Canada, and the US.



Feb-2018: Casper Sleep teamed up with Target, an American retail corporation. In this collaboration, the companies introduced a mattress called Casper Essential that is the first streamlined mattress. These mattresses would be displayed at 45 Target stores across the nation and sold through Target.com, Target stores, and Casper.com.



Dec-2017: Kingsdown signed an agreement with Biscayne Bedding International, Florida’s Fastest Growing Mattress Manufacturer. Under this agreement, Biscayne got the rights to make and sell the whole product line of Kingsdown products across the state of Florida. This agreement strengthened Kingsdown’s capacity in the Southeast as it also has a facility in Lakeland, Florida.



