Event Stream Processing Market reach USD 3,157 million by 2028 - Insights on Value Chain Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Regulatory Landscape, Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Event Stream Processing Market by Application (Algorithmic Trading, Fraud Detection, Network Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Sales And Marketing Management, and Others), Usage (Data Integration, Analytics), End-Use (Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Energy And Utilities, Travel & Hospitality, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Increasing business data volumes owing to a rising acceptance of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies across several industries in the past few years is likely to spur the growth of the event stream processing industry in the coming few years. Hence it is expected that the market size for event stream processing is projected to reach USD 3,157 million by 2028.

Event streaming processing solutions are widely used to scrutinize the massive amount of real-time data due to its ability to analyze, capture, and respond to a constant flow of business data. Thus, the demand for the global event stream processing industry is likely to surge among various industry verticals. The data generated from various sources such as web services, mobile applications, and social media, need to be monitored and managed in each department. Growing consumer demand along with rising competitive environment across the world are anticipated to promote enterprises to gain an edge over their rivals.

The global event stream processing market contains predictive maintenance, fraud detection, network monitoring, algorithmic trading, sales & marketing management, and others. In 2019, the fraud detection application is likely to hold a dominating position in the event stream processing market over the forecast period. Enterprises have enormous data volume and lack efficient tools to evaluate the threats, which leads to fraudulent activities to go unobserved. Large enterprises have implemented several technologies to inhibit enterprise data from threats. Thus, the adoption of a cloud-based, cost-effective solution is probably to fuel the industry for fraud detection in the event stream processing market.

The global event stream processing solution industry is a wide range to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate with the countries such as India as the highest event stream processing market. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are anticipated to be at the forefront in the adoption of event stream processing owing to increased technological investment in the countries.

Moreover, the rising trend of the cloud-based solution in medium and large industries propels the demand for event stream processing in the region.

The major players of the global event stream processing solution market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS, SAP, TIBCO, Google, Informatica, Hitachi Vantara, Software AG, Salesforce, AWS, Redhat, FICO, Impetus Technologies, Radicalbit, Streamlio, data Artisans, Equalum, Striim, and more. The event stream processing solution market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

