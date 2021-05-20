CSW Industrials Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights (comparison made to prior fiscal year fourth quarter)



35.4% increase in revenue to $133.4 million, compared to $98.5 million

$9.6 million GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million, adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1%

EPS of $0.61 compared to $0.88

Adjusted EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.83, with the adjustments primarily driven by transaction costs and the TRUaire purchase accounting effect

Fiscal Full Year 2021 Highlights (comparison made to prior fiscal year)

8.6% increase in revenue to $419.2 million, compared to $385.9 million

$40.3 million GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA of $91.6 million, adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.8%, and EPS of $2.66 compared to $2.95

Record adjusted EPS of $3.37, compared to $3.20

1.9x leverage ratio as of March 31, 2021, in accordance with our credit facility

Record HVAC/R end market sales of $175.6 million, a 46.9% total increase (18.6% organic)

11.1% increase in quarterly cash dividend, to $0.15 per share, paid to shareholders on May 14, 2021, aligned with capital allocation policy

Subsequent to fiscal year-end, closed a new, 5-year, $400.0 million revolving credit facility, providing $168.0 million of effective availability, based upon the amount borrowed as of fiscal year end



DALLAS, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today reported results for the 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal full-year ended March 31, 2021.

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Despite the significant macroeconomic challenges of fiscal 2021, CSWI experienced its best year ever due to the strength of our diversified business model and balance sheet discipline, which facilitated opportunistic capital allocation and strategic funding of inorganic and organic growth initiatives. Through our continued commitment to treat customers well, our team delivered impressive year-over-year total revenue growth and market share gains in key end markets, which resulted in record adjusted EPS of $3.37, and correspondingly very attractive shareholder returns. Our employee-centric culture, where the safety and well-being of our employees are top priorities, inspired our team to courageously maintain business continuity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I could not be more proud of the efforts and professionalism of the CSWI team."

Armes continued, "The integration of TRUaire is on track and we continue to be committed to successfully positioning CSWI for sustainable, long-term growth and profitability. Although we are not immune to rising commodity and transportation prices, our strong balance sheet has allowed us to strategically build inventory appropriate for product demand. While we have experienced dislocations in some raw materials, we are effectively managing these situations through advanced purchases and pricing increases, and all of our facilities remain fully operational."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

Fiscal fourth quarter consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased 35.4% to $133.4 million, compared to $98.5 million in the prior year period. Robust sales volume in the Industrial Products segment, driven by the TRUaire acquisition that closed on December 15, 2020 ($29.4 million) and organic revenue growth of 5.6%, were partially offset by a modest decline in the Specialty Chemicals segment. Organic sales growth, compared to the prior year quarter, was predominantly driven by the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R), and plumbing end markets, and was partially offset by declines in the general industrial, rail, and architecturally-specified building products (ASBP) end markets.

Consolidated gross profit increased 20.7% to $54.0 million, compared to $44.7 million in the prior year period. Higher gross profit resulted primarily from improved sales, partially offset by the elevated cost of goods sold, predominantly associated with the additional sales volumes, the amortization of the fair value step-up of acquired TRUaire inventory due to purchase accounting ($3.0 million), and inflation in freight and transportation costs. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 40.5%, compared to 45.4% in the prior year period, with the decline primarily due to the aforementioned purchase accounting effect, and the increase in freight and transportation costs that accelerated more rapidly than our ability to pass cost inflation into the market. Adjusted to exclude the aforementioned purchase accounting effect, gross margin was 42.7%. Gross margin is expected to improve in near term quarters as the benefits of recent price increases are realized, and as the increased amortization on acquired TRUaire inventory minimizes, which is expected during our fiscal second quarter 2022.

Consolidated operating expenses in the current quarter were $37.1 million, or 27.8% of revenue, compared to the prior year level of $29.6 million, or 30.0% of revenue. The increase in total operating expenses was due to the inclusion of TRUaire's operations, increased amortization of acquired TRUaire intangible assets ($3.4 million), and transaction expenses related to the TRUaire acquisition and the formation of a joint venture in our Specialty Chemicals segment ($2.4 million), partially offset by reduced spend on travel and entertainment expenses. Adjusted to exclude the transaction expenses in the current year period, operating expenses were $34.7 million, or 26.0% of revenue, compared to $28.4 million, or 28.9% of revenue, in the prior year period.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations in the current quarter was $16.9 million, or 12.7% of revenue, compared to $15.1 million, or 15.4% of revenue, in the prior year period, as the $9.3 million increase in gross profit was partially offset by the increase in operating expenses discussed above. Adjusted for the aforementioned transaction expenses and purchase accounting effect, fiscal fourth quarter adjusted operating income improved to $22.3 million, or 16.7% of revenue in the current quarter, compared to $16.3 million, or 16.5% of revenue, in the prior year period.

GAAP net income from continuing operations in the current quarter was $9.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the prior year period. After adjusting both quarters to exclude one-time items including, the transaction expenses and the purchase accounting effect, adjusted net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $13.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $12.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the prior year period. As mentioned above, in the current fiscal year, both GAAP and adjusted net income also include incremental amortization of intangible assets ($3.4 million), impacting earnings per diluted share (EPS).

Fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 adjusted EBITDA increased 50.5%, to $30.9 million, from $20.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.1% and 20.8%, in each period, respectively. CSWI utilizes adjusted EBITDA as an additional non-GAAP financial measure, which consists of net income adjusted to remove the impact of income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and significant one-time items.

Industrial Products segment revenue increased 61.2%, or $36.8 million, to $96.9 million, compared to the prior year period, as increased organic sales volumes into the HVAC/R ($6.4 million), plumbing ($1.5 million), and ASBP ($0.3 million) end markets, plus the inorganic growth from TRUaire ($29.4 million), were partially offset by decreased sales volumes into the general industrials ($0.3 million) and rail ($0.4 million) end markets. GAAP segment operating income increased 21.9% to $16.6 million, compared to $13.6 million in the prior year period. Operating income margin in the fiscal fourth quarter was 17.1%, compared to 22.7% in the prior year period, due to transaction expenses for acquisition related activities, inflation in freight and transportation costs, as well as increased amortization ($3.4 million) and the purchase accounting effect ($3.0 million) associated with the TRUaire acquisition. Adjusted to exclude transaction expenses for acquisition related activity and the purchase accounting effect, adjusted operating income was $20.4 million, or 21.1% of revenue. There were no adjustments in the prior year period.

Specialty Chemicals segment revenue was $36.5 million, compared to $38.4 million in the prior year period, due primarily to decreased sales volumes into the ASBP ($1.1 million) and general industrials ($1.6 million) end markets, partially offset by increased sales volumes into the HVAC/R ($1.8 million) end market. GAAP segment operating income was $3.8 million, compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period, predominantly due to the sales decline and transaction expenses related to the formation of a joint venture, partially offset by reductions in travel and personnel-related expenses and sales commissions. After adjusting for the transaction expenses in the current year period, adjusted segment operating income was $5.3 million, or 14.7% of revenue, in compared to $6.5 million, or 16.8% of revenue, in the prior year period.

Following quarter end, the Company declared its ninth consecutive quarterly regular cash dividend, increasing the dividend by 11.1% from $0.135 to $0.15 per share, which was paid on May 14, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 30, 2021.

Fiscal Full Year 2021 Results of Operations

In the current year, consolidated revenue grew $33.3 million to $419.2 million, compared to $385.9 million last fiscal year, driven by inorganic growth from the TRUaire acquisition ($33.8 million). Organic end market sales growth was led by HVAC/R of 18.6%, or $22.2 million, with ASBP ($2.0 million) and plumbing ($0.8 million) also demonstrating strength. This growth was slightly offset by decreased sales volumes into the general industrial ($9.0 million), energy ($7.5 million), rail ($5.5 million), and mining ($1.1 million) end markets. Organic sales in the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of the current fiscal year nearly offset declines realized in the fiscal first quarter, resulting in essentially flat organic sales year-over-year.

Consolidated gross profit of $184.8 million increased 4.4%, or $7.7 million, compared to $177.1 million in the prior fiscal year. Higher gross profit was driven primarily by revenue associated with the TRUaire acquisition and increased sales volumes in the HVAC/R end market, partially offset by the purchase accounting effect ($3.5 million), higher freight and transportation costs realized in the fiscal fourth quarter. As a result, gross margin decreased to 44.1%, compared to 45.9% in the prior year. Adjusted for the fiscal fourth quarter purchase accounting effect, gross margin was 44.8%.

GAAP consolidated operating expenses were $125.3 million, or 29.9% of revenue, compared to the prior year of $111.0 million, or 28.8% of revenue. The increase in operating expenses in the current period was primarily due to transaction expenses related to the TRUaire acquisition ($7.8 million) and the formation of a joint venture in our Specialty Chemicals segment ($2.6 million), the inclusion of TRUaire's operations, increased amortization of intangible assets associated with the TRUaire acquisition ($3.9 million), and employee severance costs ($0.7 million), partially offset by reduced spend on travel and entertainment expenses. The increase in operating expense margin was primarily attributable to the increased transaction and amortization expenses mentioned above. Adjusted to exclude the transaction expenses, operating expenses in the current year fiscal year were $115.0 million, or 27.4% of revenue, compared to $109.8 million, or 28.5% in the prior fiscal year as adjusted.

GAAP operating income for fiscal 2021 was $59.5 million, a $6.6 million decrease from $66.1 million in the prior year period, as the aforementioned increase in gross profit was more than offset by the increase in operating expenses. Adjusted to exclude the aforementioned transaction expenses and the purchase accounting effect, operating income improved to $72.8 million, or 17.4% of revenue, compared to $66.4 million or 17.2% of revenue in the prior year period.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $40.3 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, compared to $44.8 million, or $2.95 per diluted share in the prior year. GAAP net income in the current fiscal year declined from the prior year primarily due to the transaction expenses and increased amortization expenses discussed above. After adjusting the fiscal year to exclude significant one-time items, including the transaction expenses, the purchase accounting effect, and the release of a reserve for an uncertain tax position associated with TRUaire, adjusted net income from continuing operations increased over the prior year period to $51.0 million, or $3.37 per diluted share. In the prior year, adjusted net income from continuing operations was $48.7 million, or $3.20 per diluted share.

The effective tax rate on continuing operations was 11.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and was 21.2% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which differ from the normalized effective tax rate due to the release of an uncertain tax reserve related to the TRUaire acquisition, offset by increases related to non-deductible transaction costs. For the prior fiscal fourth quarter and full year, the effective tax rates were 16.7% and 22.2%, respectively.

Fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA increased 13.2%, to $91.6 million, or 21.8% of revenue, from $80.9 million, or 21.0% of revenue in the prior year period. Of note, full year results included only one full quarter of contribution from TRUaire.

In fiscal year 2021, Industrial Products segment revenue increased 23.2% (8.8% organic) to $289.4 million, compared to $234.9 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to organic sales volume growth into the HVAC/R ($20.4 million) and ASBP ($4.8 million) end markets, and additional inorganic growth from the TRUaire acquisition ($33.8 million), partially offset by decreased sales volumes into the general industrial ($3.1 million) and rail ($2.7 million) end markets. Reported current year segment operating income of $55.6 million, or 19.2% of revenue, compared to $55.7 million, or 23.7%, in the prior year, due to transaction expenses associated with the TRUaire acquisition ($7.8 million), the purchase accounting effect on acquired TRUaire inventory ($3.5 million), increased amortization of intangible assets associated with the TRUaire acquisition ($3.9 million), and inflation in freight and transportation costs. Adjusted for the transaction expenses and the fiscal fourth quarter purchase accounting effect, segment operating income was $66.4 million, or 22.9% of revenue, in the current fiscal year. There were no adjustments in the prior year period.

Specialty Chemicals segment revenue was $129.8 million, compared to $151.0 million in the prior year period, as increased sales into the HVAC/R end market ($1.8 million) were more than offset by COVID-19 pandemic-driven demand degradation in all other end markets served. Reported GAAP segment operating income in the current fiscal year was $18.3 million, compared to $24.7 million in the prior year. The decline in reported operating income was due to lower revenues ($21.2 million) and transaction expenses related to the formation of a joint venture ($2.6 million), partially offset by decreases in travel-related expenses, personnel-related expenses, and sales commissions. In the current fiscal year, segment operating income margin was 14.1%, compared to 16.4% in the prior year, due to the operating income impacts noted above. After adjusting for the transaction expenses in the current year period, current fiscal year segment adjusted operating income was $20.9 million, or 16.1% of revenue, compared to prior year adjusted segment operating income of $24.9 million, or 16.5% of revenue.

Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was $66.3 million, compared to $71.4 million in the prior fiscal year. The decrease in operating cash flow was attributable to the aforementioned transaction expenses in the current year period, partially offset by a non-cash pension termination loss from the prior year that did not recur.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

As disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, we expect our amortization of intangible assets to be approximately $19.3 million in fiscal year 2022; the majority of this is related to the TRUaire acquisition.

We expect our share-based compensation expense to be approximately $8.5 million in fiscal year 2022.

We expect the amortization created by the TRUaire inventory fair value step-up to be completed as early as the fiscal second quarter of 2022, assuming an approximate rate of $1.0 million per month, as acquired TRUaire inventory is sold.

The Company’s effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 is expected to be approximately 25%.

All percentages are calculated based upon the attached financial statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

About CSW Industrials, Inc.

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for HVAC/R applications, building products, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com .

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Years Ended (Unaudited) March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 133,369 $ 98,498 $ 419,205 $ 385,871 Cost of revenues (79,396 ) (53,778 ) (234,405 ) (208,821 ) Gross profit 53,973 44,720 184,800 177,050 Selling, general and administrative expenses (37,054 ) (28,633 ) (125,330 ) (110,032 ) Impairment expenses — (951 ) — (951 ) Operating income 16,919 15,136 59,470 66,067 Interest expense, net (1,312 ) (245 ) (2,383 ) (1,331 ) Other (expense) income, net (4,710 ) 1,167 (5,969 ) (7,135 ) Income before income taxes 10,897 16,058 51,118 57,601 Provision for income taxes (1,270 ) (2,685 ) (10,830 ) (12,784 ) Income from continuing operations 9,627 13,373 40,288 44,817 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 1,209 — 1,061 Net income $ 9,627 $ 14,582 $ 40,288 $ 45,878 Basic earnings per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.61 $ 0.88 $ 2.68 $ 2.98 Discontinued operations — 0.08 — 0.07 Net income $ 0.61 $ 0.96 $ 2.68 $ 3.05 Diluted earnings per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.61 $ 0.88 $ 2.66 $ 2.95 Discontinued operations — 0.08 — 0.07 Net income $ 0.61 $ 0.96 $ 2.66 $ 3.02





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,088 $ 18,338 Accounts receivable, net 96,695 74,880 Inventories, net 98,086 53,753 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,684 3,074 Total current assets 214,553 150,045 Property, plant and equipment, net 82,554 57,178 Goodwill 218,795 91,686 Intangible assets, net 283,060 46,185 Other assets 75,995 24,151 Total assets $ 874,957 $ 369,245 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,444 $ 21,978 Accrued and other current liabilities 49,743 36,607 Current portion of long-term debt 561 561 Total current liabilities 82,748 59,146 Long-term debt 241,776 10,337 Retirement benefits payable 1,695 1,879 Other long-term liabilities 136,725 21,142 Total liabilities 462,944 92,504 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value 161 159 Shares authorized – 50,000 Shares issued – 16,162 and 16,055, respectively Additional paid-in capital 104,689 48,327 Treasury shares, at cost (511 and 1,311 shares, respectively) (34,075 ) (75,377 ) Retained earnings 347,234 315,078 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,996 ) (11,446 ) Total equity 412,013 276,741 Total liabilities and equity $ 874,957 $ 369,245





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,288 $ 45,878 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 1,061 Income from continuing operations 40,288 44,817 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 9,194 7,918 Amortization of intangible and other assets 13,843 6,927 Provision for inventory reserves 1,308 (28 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 696 909 Share-based and other executive compensation 5,086 5,074 Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment (23 ) (833 ) Pension plan termination expense — 6,559 Net pension benefit 163 (121 ) Impairment of intangible assets — 951 Net deferred taxes (1,737 ) 537 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,219 ) (7,997 ) Inventories (3,377 ) (1,653 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,246 ) 3,969 Other assets (1,532 ) 29 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 13,856 5,884 Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities (46 ) (1,545 ) Net cash provided by operating activities, continuing operations 66,254 71,397 Net cash used in operating activities, discontinued operations — (1,500 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 66,254 69,897 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,833 ) (11,437 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held for investment 6,152 — Proceeds from sale of assets 30 1,292 Cash paid for acquisitions (287,238 ) (11,837 ) Net cash used in investing activities, continuing operations (289,889 ) (21,982 ) Net cash provided by investing activities, discontinued operations — 1,538 Net cash used in investing activities (289,889 ) (20,444 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on lines of credit 255,000 7,500 Repayments of lines of credit (23,561 ) (28,061 ) Payments of deferred loan costs (148 ) — Purchase of treasury shares (10,489 ) (28,460 ) Proceeds from stock option activity 1,330 — Dividends paid to shareholders (8,083 ) (8,130 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 214,049 (57,151 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 1,336 (615 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8,250 ) (8,313 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,338 26,651 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 10,088 $ 18,338 Supplemental non-cash disclosure: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 1,875 $ 1,165 Cash paid during the year for income taxes 14,021 8,873

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Operating Income, Continuing Operations $ 16,919 $ 15,136 $ 59,468 $ 66,067 Adjusting items: Transaction costs & other professional fees 2,400 200 10,360 200 Purchase accounting effect 2,963 — 2,963 — Gain on sale of property & other — — — (776 ) Asset impairment — 951 — 951 Adjusted Operating Income $ 22,282 $ 16,287 $ 72,791 $ 66,442





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME, CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net Income, Continuing Operations $ 9,627 $ 13,373 $ 40,287 $ 44,817 Adjusting items, net of tax: Transaction costs and other professional fees 2,331 — 8,830 150 Purchase accounting effect 2,237 — 2,237 — Gain on sale of property & other — 150 — (225 ) Asset impairment — 713 — 713 Reversal of indemnification receivable (351 ) — (351 ) — Pension termination — (398 ) — 4,979 Discrete tax provisions & other — (1,330 ) — (1,729 ) Adjusted Net Income, Continuing Operations $ 13,844 $ 12,508 $ 51,003 $ 48,705 GAAP Net Income per diluted common share, Continuing Operations $ 0.61 $ 0.88 $ 2.66 $ 2.95 Adjusting items, per diluted common share: Transaction costs and other professional fees 0.15 — 0.58 0.01 Purchase accounting effect 0.14 — 0.15 — Gain on sale of property & other — 0.01 — (0.02 ) Asset impairment — 0.05 — 0.05 Reversal of indemnification receivable (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — Pension termination — (0.02 ) — 0.32 Discrete tax provisions & other — (0.09 ) — (0.11 ) Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share $ 0.88 $ 0.83 $ 3.37 $ 3.20





CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA, CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net Income, Continuing Operations 9,627 13,373 40,287 44,817 Interest Expense 1,312 245 2,383 1,331 Income Tax Expense 1,270 2,685 10,829 12,784 Depreciation & Amortization 11,258 3,587 22,719 14,638 EBITDA $ 23,467 $ 19,890 $ 76,218 $ 73,570 Transaction Expense 2,400 — 10,360 — Reversal of Indemnification Receivable 5,000 — 5,000 — Asset Impairment — 951 — 951 Pension Termination — (531 ) — 6,488 Gain on Sale of Property & Other — 200 — (100 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,867 $ 20,510 $ 91,578 $ 80,909 Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue 23.1 % 20.8 % 21.8 % 21.0 %



