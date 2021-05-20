New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Processing Equipment Market By Application, By Type, By Mode of Operation, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073599/?utm_source=GNW

This equipment finds potential uses in the food and beverage sector. Bakery, poultry, dairy, meat, and various other sectors choose for advanced food processing equipment for superior conditioning of food items. Food processing machine provides comfortable, appealing, secure, and hygiene consumable food items, hence enhancing the sales of the food processing equipment.



Some of the catalysts for the growth of the global food processing equipment market are growing consumer demand for processed food, increasing need to enhance productivity, rising focus on food safety & safety of workers, spur in the focus of food makers to diminish production cost and government support to promote the food processing sector. In addition to this, the food processing market would witness various growth avenues provided by developing countries.



The growth of the food & beverage processing equipment market would be augmented by the consistent improvement in the food processing sector, advancements in processing technology, and constant development in the demand for processed food. Along with this, the market growth is further boosted by the increment in the food manufacturing capabilities and development of the food processing industry in the developing economies. In order to satisfy the increasing demand for healthy functional foods and beverages, the manufacturers are anticipated to deploy the latest equipment along with the increasing preference for healthy food and functional foods. Players operating in the food processing market, food retail, and foodservice value chains have new possibilities to explore or grow their penetration of equipment products, either organically or with the help of acquisition.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Meat, Poultry, & Seafood; Beverage, Bakery & Confectionaries, Fruit, Nut, & Vegetable, Dairy, Grains and Others. The grains application segment has witnessed a relatively slow growth rate due to the shifting regulatory scenario and taxes imposed. Recently, the imposed tariffs of China on the shipments from the US show lower imports of grain in China. In addition to it, extreme weather conditions in Canada directly impact grain production, which simultaneously affects the demand for the product in the region.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Processing and Pre-Processing. The processing equipment segment obtained the major revenue share of the global food processing equipment market in 2020. The segment would witness a promising growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the massive demand for processed products and the rising prominence of healthy and packaged food.



Mode of Operation Outlook



Based on Mode of Operation, the market is segmented into Semi-automatic and Automatic. Due to the high accessibility of labor, financial budget, and low-priced semi-automated product, makers started choosing semi-automated equipment. The markers are more inclined to adopt automated systems in the market with the rising demand for processed food. The global automated food processing equipment market would witness different growth opportunities with the new industrial trends.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominating region in terms of revenue generation in the global food processing equipment market in 2021 and would maintain a similar trend during the forecast period. Many players are operating in the Chinese market, and hence, product advancement and strategic partnerships are some of the factors that would help Chinese players to grow further.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; MiddleBy Corporation and Alfa Laval AB are the forerunners in the Food Processing Equipment Market. Companies such as Marel Ltd., Baader Group, Buhler Group, and GEA Group AG are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include John Bean Technologies Corporation, The Krones Group, Alfa Laval AB, MiddleBy Corporation, GEA Group AG, Buhler Group, Baader Group, Marel Ltd., SPX Flow, Inc., and FENCO Food Machinery S.r.l.



Recent strategies deployed in Food Processing Equipment Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2021: The Middleby Corporation signed an investment & license agreement with Vyv, a leader in a new class of continuous antimicrobial lighting solutions. Together, the companies are working to implement and embed Vyv antimicrobial lighting technologies to make cleaner food environments. Under this agreement, Middleby uses Vyv’s proprietary, antimicrobial LED technology in Middleby commercial, food processing, and residential products.



Jan-2021: Buhler partnered with the German Institute of Food Technologies (DIL). Together, the companies work on product series that includes significant ranges with confectionery & snacks potential. This partnership aims to explore various market segments, focused on alternative protein-based products with fewer environmental effects.



Dec-2020: Baader came into an agreement with Land-based salmon producer, Quality Salmon Sotenäs AB. In this agreement, Baader became the major supplier for Quality Salmon’s recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility in Sweden.



Dec-2020: The Middleby Corporation entered an agreement to acquire Zhuhai Guangdong China-based United Foodservice Equipment Group. The acquisition will expand Middleby’s capabilities in a major global location and high-demand market. Through this acquisition, Middleby is expecting to continue its growth in Asia and will strengthen its portfolio to best provide customers in this region and across the world.



Feb-2020: Buhler collaborated with Givaudan, a manufacturer of flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients. In this collaboration, both the companies announced to build an Innovation Center dedicated to plant-based food in Singapore. This plant will operate by both the companies that bring together a pilot plant including Bühler extrusion and processing equipment and a kitchen and flavor laboratory by Givaudan.



Oct-2019: Buhler formed a partnership with Halverson Company, provider of Grain Storage and Handling solutions. In this partnership, Halverson represents Buhler related to promoting and selling machines for the feed milling industry.



Sep-2019: Marel entered into a partnership with TOMRA Food, designer and manufacturer of sensor-based sorting machines and integrated post-harvest solutions for the food industry. This partnership aims at bringing the latest sensor-based sorting and processing technologies to maximize value, decrease waste, and enhance food safety in the worldwide poultry, meat and fish industry.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2021: Baader took over Skaginn 3X, provider of advanced chilling and food processing technology systems. Under this acquisition, Baader acquired a majority of shares in Skaginn to integrate its manufacturing capability with Skaginn’s advanced freezing, cooling, and processing expertise.



Jan-2021: Buhler took over Design Corrugating Companies, a roller mill and other equipment service company. Through this acquisition, Buhler manages seven service centers in the United States, delivering grain, pet food, feed, oilseed, and chocolate processors, and also brewers & distillers, inks & coatings, and other companies that use roller mills.



Sep-2020: Marel signed an agreement to acquire TREIF Maschinenbau GmbH, manufacturer of machinery, plants, and systems for food cutting. Through this acquisition, the companies will complement each others’ portfolio and geographic presence, making a robust platform to improve further growth.



Oct-2019: Marel acquired 50 percent shares in Curio, a maker of whitefish processing equipment. This acquisition boosted the innovation and growth of its solution portfolio.



Jun-2019: JBT Corporation acquired two companies Proseal UK Limited, a leading provider of tray sealing technology, and Prime Equipment Group, Inc., a manufacturer of turnkey primary and water re-use solutions. Through this acquisition, Prime advances JBT’s objective of becoming the leading provider of full-line solutions for poultry customers by adding Prime’s primary processing capabilities.



Dec-2018: The Middleby Corporation announced the acquisition of Crown Food Service Equipment, a leader in designing and manufacturing steam cooking equipment. Through this acquisition, the Middleby steam platform strengthened its position of industry-leading innovations and customer solutions that includes different capabilities that fulfill customer demands for menu flexibility, labor savings, and automation, and also complemented increasing foodservice trends of organic, sous vide cooking, and health awareness.



Oct-2018: Krones completed the acquisition of US-based firm WM Sprinkman. Through this acquisition, Krones aimed to improve its capabilities of House of Krones’ product line in North America that includes process technology solutions, packaging equipment, and bottling.



Jul-2018: Marel announced the acquisition of German food processing equipment manufacturer, MAJA. This acquisition fulfilled Marel’s strategic aim to be a full-line supplier of innovative food processing solutions and standard equipment.



Jan-2018: Buhler acquired The Haas Group, an Austrian-based company. The acquisition complemented each other offerings and opened a new chapter in the Consumer Food market.



Jan-2018: GEA took over Pavan Group in Italy, which supplies extrusion and milling technology. Following the acquisition, GEA expanded its portfolio and integrate the venture into its Business Area Equipment division, under which it develops a dedicated product group in the name of Pasta, Extrusion & Milling.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2021: Buhler unveiled the new PolyCool 1000, a high-performance cooling die. This cooling die along with an extruder offers an effective and flexible solution for food producers making tasty and significant plant-based meat or fish options.



Feb-2021: Alfa Laval unveiled a new decanter, the Alfa Laval Foodec Hygiene Plus. It helps the food industry fulfill and exceed the ever-changing demands. This decanter is available in a different range of features developed to enhance hygiene levels and also maintain the excellent performance which is expected from Alfa Laval decanters.



Feb-2021: SPX Flow announced the addition of direct drive models to its Seital centrifuge line. SPX Flow’s vertical disk stack centrifuges offer clarification and separation solutions for the beverage, dairy and industrial sectors. These solutions are appropriate for applications that include milk skimming, bacteria clarification, whey processing, and oil refining.



Jun-2020: Marel unveiled its latest ACM-NT Compact automated cut-up solution for poultry processing. By utilizing ACM-NT’s proven breast, leg, and wing cutting modules, Marel states that the custom-designed system can develop any high-grade chicken part that customers demand.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Meat, Poultry, & Seafood



• Beverage



• Bakery & Confectionaries



• Fruit, Nut, & Vegetable



• Dairy



• Grains



• Others



By Type



• Processing



• Pre-Processing



By Mode of Operation



• Semi-automatic



• Automatic



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• John Bean Technologies Corporation



• The Krones Group



• Alfa Laval AB



• MiddleBy Corporation



• GEA Group AG



• Buhler Group



• Baader Group



• Marel Ltd.



• SPX Flow, Inc.



• FENCO Food Machinery S.r.l.



