New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enzymes Market By Source, By Type, By Reaction Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073598/?utm_source=GNW

Enzymes also display functions like the capacity to react with a particular reactant. Over the years, enzymes find applications in various fields like photography, food processing, contact lens cleaners, paper, rubber, biofuels, molecular biology sectors, and biological detergents.



The growth of the enzyme market is directly proportional to the massive demand for the enzyme in end-use industries such as food & beverage, home cleaning, animal feed, and biofuel. Moreover, the global enzyme market is expected to fuel by the growing awareness about health among consumers, which, in turn, increased the consumption of functional food products.



In addition, factors like massive demand for high-quality food products and natural taste & flavor have supported the growth of the market. This pattern helps in increasing the demand for the popularity and acceptance of flavored & processed foods. These food enzymes behave as catalysts to disintegrate vitamins and nutrients of complex compounds into smaller compounds. Some of the determinants for the growth of the enzymes market are increasing awareness regarding the usage of enzymes in protein engineering technology and emerging growth possibilities in unexplored markets.



Source Outlook



Based on Source, the market is segmented into Animals, Plants and Microorganisms. Microorganisms-derived enzymes segment would lead the market in 2020, owing to their broad-scale production, the advent of genetically engineered microorganisms, and wide applications. On the other hand, the purification of microorganism-derived enzymes is a tedious process in comparison to plant enzymes.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Protease, Carbohydrase, Lipase, Polymerase and Nuclease and Other Types. Carbohydrase procured the maximum revenue share of the global market in 2020 and would display a similar trend during the forecast period. This is because that the carbohydrase is the major of enzyme utilized in the pharmaceutical and food industries. Thus, commercial uses of carbohydrase in food items and detergents would boost the segment growth during the forecast years.



Reaction Type Outlook



Based on Reaction Type, the market is segmented into Transferase, Lyase, Hydrolase, Oxidoreductase and Other Reaction Types. Enzymes are segmented as per their functions on a molecular level. These kinds of enzymes are utilized to accelerate the transfer of functional groups, electrons, or atoms, and are given the names on the basis of the type of reaction they catalyze. Transferases have gained high traction in the last couple of years because of their attribute of transferring amino, phosphoryl, acetyl, and methyl groups from one substrate to another.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Household Care, Bioenergy, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications. The market is experiencing a significant hold of the household segment in 2020. The development of the household care segment is due to the aspects like increasing adoption of products containing enzymes instead of petrochemical-derived ingredients, as the latter is likely to pollute the environment to a large extent.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is a major region owing to the existence of various end-use industries combined with high scope for R&D activities in the leading economies of the region. The U.S. government has implemented various initiatives to support the production of biofuels such as biodiesel, advanced biofuels, and cellulosic biofuels. The government had formulated the Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS1 and RFS 2) program in 2005, which aim to cut down the greenhouse emissions and supporting the usage of alternative fuel.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Sanofi S.A. is the major forerunner in the Enzymes Market. Companies such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Novozymes A/S/, Associated British Foods PLC, Codexis, Inc., BASF SE are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (DuPont Nutrition), Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Kerry Group PLC, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Merck Group, Sanofi S.A., and Codexis, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Enzymes Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Feb-2021: Novozymes came into collaboration with FMC Corporation, a leading global agricultural sciences company. This collaboration aimed to research, co-develop, and commercialize the biological enzyme-based crop protection offerings for producers across the globe.



Jan-2021: Codexis extended its partnership with Tate & Lyle, a British-headquartered, global supplier of food and beverage ingredients to industrial markets. This expansion aims to improve the production of two products of Tate & Lyle’s latest sweeteners, DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose and TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener.



Nov-2020: Hansen came into collaboration with Angel Yeast, along with Novozymes. The companies aim to develop common progress in the development of enzyme preparations, probiotics, and related technologies.



Jul-2020: Royal DSM formed a joint venture with the Avril Group. The JV is named Olatein. This joint venture focuses on producing canola (rapeseed) proteins for the global food market.



Jun-2020: Codexis entered into Co-Marketing & Enzyme Supply Collaboration agreement with Alphazyme, a biotechnology manufacturer. This collaboration aims to produce and co-marketing of enzymes for life science applications.



Jun-2020: Codexis came into partnership with Molecular Assemblies, a pioneer in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis. This partnership aims to develop enzymes to provide differentiated & cost-efficient solutions for the enzymatic synthesis of DNA.



Mar-2020: BASF came into distribution collaboration with Cargill, a global food corporation in the Middle East and Africa region. Through this collaboration, the companies would offer a broad range of enzyme solutions in this region to help the customers to optimize the feed cost and improve animal performance.



Jan-2020: Novozymes formed a partnership with CARBIOS, a company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions. This partnership aims to secure the production of Carbios’ proprietary PET-degrading enzymes at an industrial scale and demonstration level.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2021: Novozymes announced the acquisition of Microbiome Labs, provider of a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary probiotic and microbiome solutions. With a solid product portfolio and position with health practitioners, Microbiome Labs complements Novozymes’s strategy of winning via scientifically proven solutions with certain health advantages.



Jul-2020: Chr. Hansen acquired UAS Laboratories, a biotechnology company. Through this acquisition, Chr. Hansen aimed to strengthen its microbial platform and Human Health business by shifting into the highly attractive space of multi-species, high-potency blends and expanding its product portfolio and customer base.



Jun-2020: Novozymes took over PrecisionBiotics Group Limited, leader probiotics for human gut health. Through this acquisition, Novozymes’ activities got advanced in the field of biological solutions for human oral and gut health, which is among the growth pillars in the strategy of the better business with biology.



Apr-2020: Chr. Hansen signed an agreement to acquire HSO Health Care. This acquisition focuses on strengthening and expanding Chr. Hansen’s global microbial platform.



Feb-2020: Kerry completed the acquisition of Pevesa Biotech, a Spanish biotechnology company. Through this acquisition, Kerry enhanced its position in the hydrolyzed plant protein space for specialized nutrition and expanded its capacity in the growing, high-quality, organic plant protein market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2021: DuPont introduced Enovera 3001, an enzyme-only solution. This launch expanded IFF’s range of ingredients for the bakery industry. Enovera 3001 is an advanced enzyme-only dough strengthener accessible to bakery manufacturers who are interested in label-friendly formulations eliminating trade-offs. It enables the industrial bakers to formulate without compromising dough texture, strength, and taste.



Dec-2020: DuPont released Versilk, the latest in its range of enzymes. It helps yogurt and beverage manufacturers to gain optimal texture and taste in high-protein yogurts, fluid dairy products, and some other liquid fermented products.



Dec-2020: DuPont unveiled POWERFresh Special and POWERSoft Cake 8010 in Japan. This product provides improver houses and industrial bakeries with the best anti-staling solution, which offers premium softness, distinct texture, and a longer-lasting freshness to bread, cakes, sweet rolls, and buns and maintains their shape.



Nov-2020: Royal DSM introduced Maxilact Super, a new enzyme. It produces the best quality & clean-tasting lactose-free & sugar-reduced dairy products. This product also enhances taste and texture while helping to cut hydrolysis time by 33% and attain optimal production efficacy.



Oct-2020: BASF introduced Cellulase Lavergy C Bright 100 L. This product is clubbed with other quality components from the company’s Home Care and I&I offering uses the integrated power of various technologies to provide a sustainable and performance-differentiated solution.



Aug-2020: Royal DSM released DelvoPlant, a range of enzymes. DelvoPlant provides various benefits including raising the solubility of protein and decreasing viscosity and also enhancing mouthfeel and unwrapping the natural sweetness of raw materials such as soy, rice, and oats. These enzymes optimize the texture, taste, and sweetness of plant-based drinks.



Jun-2020: DuPont launched a new phytase enzyme, Axtra PHY GOLD. It is capable of providing significant feed cost savings to manufacturers and helps them to face and reduce the challenges at the time of feed production such as environmental impact.



Mar-2020: Novozymes introduced Saphera Fiber, a new lactase enzyme. These enzymes grow the fiber content and decrease the sugar in fermented and non-fermented dairy products. It works by changing lactose into galactooligo-saccharides (GOS) fibers without affecting the natural sweetness. The GOS fibers are related to enhance digestive health.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Source



• Animals



• Plants



• Microorganisms



By Type



• Protease



• Carbohydrase



• Lipase



• Polymerase and Nuclease



• Other Types



By Reaction Type



• Transferase



• Lyase



• Hydrolase



• Oxidoreductase



• Other Reaction Types



By Application



• Household Care



• Bioenergy



• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology



• Food & Beverages



• Feed



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• BASF SE



• International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (DuPont Nutrition)



• Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Novozymes A/S



• Kerry Group PLC



• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



• Merck Group



• Sanofi S.A.



• Codexis, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073598/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________