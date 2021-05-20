InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast featuring Brent Bedford, President, Chairman & CEO of Perpetual Industries Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Brent Bedford, President, Chairman & CEO of Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC: PRPI).

During the interview, Bedford provided an introduction to Perpetual Industries’ business model and how the company is working to minimize the hurdles that can stand in the way of innovation.

“Perpetual Industries really came out of an idea of innovation, helping all these great minds that we have in the world coming up with all these innovative great ideas [by] acting sort of like an incubator or a conduit to allow those ideas to be developed, researched and, ultimately, commercialized,” Bedford explained. “Going back many years, I’ve been working with a lot of big manufacturers around the world and selling them patented technologies that are value-added. That’s a very difficult path to take for a lot of smaller inventors, so we kind of rely on these great big companies to do all of the innovation for us… We put a team of people together under Perpetual Industries, which is meant to perpetuate industry. That’s the core idea of why we put the company together.”

Bedford then turned his attention to the Perpetual Industries portfolio, placing particular focus on the company’s core technology platform.

“We have a core proprietary technology that we’ve developed over the years, and that’s really where everything sort of started. This technology, known as XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, is able to balance everything that rotates,” he continued. “Think of all the things in the world that are rotating – everything from washing machines to turbines to driveshafts to electric motors… They have to be balanced, otherwise they create vibration, wear-and-tear, noise and heat. All of those things are just wasted energy… This technology that we have… compensates for that unbalanced mass and removes vibration… When you think of all the washing machines around the world, that’s a big benefit for everybody, if we can reduce how much energy is consumed and make them more efficient… This balancing technology is really the core that we’ve started with.”

After discussing Perpetual Industries’ two leading applications for its XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology – the XYO Washing Machine and the WindSilo Vertical Axis Wind Turbine – Bedford provided some insight into the company’s focus on blockchain technology.

“Another area that we’re quite passionate about is the blockchain… A lot of people see blockchain and they think of bitcoin and ethereum, but it’s much more than that,” Bedford added. “They require these computers to be on all the time, calculating things and putting on all these transactions. Those computers use a lot of energy… So, we’ve come up with a concept of being able to run these machines by utilizing our wind turbines and supplementing that with solar power, as well. We think we have a more environmentally responsible way of contributing to that network. That’s an area that we’re quite excited about.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Brent Bedford, President, Chairman & CEO of Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC: PRPI), to learn about Bedford’s professional background, the company’s recent corporate milestones in the face of the global pandemic and its operational goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond.

To hear the whole interview and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.stock2me.com.

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

