Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

With the increasing number of users of smartphones and tablets, the number of individuals who are looking for support for the utilization of these devices also increases, particularly in the workplace; EMM is increasingly becoming an important aspect. Enhanced employee productivity, better data accuracy, and device sharing, and hence process efficiency, declined costs, superior quality service security, and customer satisfaction are some of the primary benefits of the EMM solutions.



Among companies, enterprise mobility is a new and emerging trend that helps in providing workers with teleworking alternatives with an aim to improve their business operations. Additionally, a decline in operational cost of companies, rise in efficiency of the employee, and others are some of the major advantages of enterprise mobility. With the help of enterprise mobility, numerous companies are empowered to regulate the access of specific data of the company and secure it against different kinds of ransom ware.



With an aim to prevent their employees from the spread of COVID-19, companies are forced to offer their employees with remote access alternatives, allowing them to work from home rather than in the corporate infrastructure. Offering a work-from-home alternative for employees is a sensible step to contain the spread of viruses at the workplace. During this global pandemic, numerous companies have also adopted a BYOD program that enables workers to utilize their personal devices to do work so that business continuity can be ensured.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment is further bifurcated across Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, Mobile Content Management, Identity & Access Management and Others. On the basis of components, the solution segment would procure the highest revenue share during the forecast period. Companies are dependent on EMM solutions in order to improve customer acquisitions, retain current customers, and improve profitability and customer experience. For companies, it is essential to effectively and efficiently manage data with an aim to improve their efficiency and maintain business continuity.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. On the basis of deployment type, the cloud would exhibit the maximum growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based services include the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, in which users have the access to EMM solutions virtually using the internet. In this kind of deployment, EMM solutions are offered through the cloud. Flexibility, operational efficiency, reduced costs, affordability, and scalability are some of the benefits of adopting cloud-based EMM solutions.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Enterprise Size 2020. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.9% during (2021 - 2027).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. On the basis of the vertical segment, the BFSI vertical would procure the major revenue share of the global enterprise mobility management market during the forecast period. The deployment of EMM solutions is expected to boost due to the increasing adoption of BYOD trends in the BFSI industry.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America would garner the highest revenue share, thereby dominating the EMM market during the forecast period. Numerous vendors have their presence in the regions like Microsoft, ManageEngine, IBM, and Citrix, who provide EMM services and solutions. The objective of these companies is to target expansion of business and higher revenues because of the massive competition around the North America region. Companies in North America look for innovations to cope up with the modern technologies in the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Enterprise Mobility Management Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., BlackBerry Limited, IBM Corporation, and Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.), SAP SE, Citrix Systems, Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Ivanti, Inc. (Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.), Codeproof Technologies, Inc., and Snow Software AB.



Recent strategies deployed in Enterprise Mobility Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2021: Microsoft extended its partnership with Schlumberger, an oilfield services company. This expansion aims at boosting new technologies for the energy industry. Under this expansion, the companies introduced the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform which is a new industry standard for energy data. This solution offers Energy companies the ability to effortlessly link to the DELFI cognitive E&P environment from Schlumberger.



Feb-2021: Cisco extended its partnership with Verizon Business, an American multinational telecommunications conglomerate. This expansion focuses on delivering enterprise businesses with an extensive global footprint, access to the latest solutions and capabilities, and also an innovative management and policy administration model to complement the expected business outcomes.



Dec-2020: IBM came into collaboration with Samsung Electronics, a South Korean multinational electronics company. This collaboration aims to make 5G, edge computing, and hybrid cloud solutions to assist companies all over the industries to modernize their operations & understand the promise of Industry 4.0.



Dec-2020: BlackBerry came into partnership with Android to enable improved productivity and safety for Android 11 customers. This partnership aims to uncover the robust latest capabilities of Android 11 supporting a wide range of customers and utilizes cases that lead to boosted productivity and also complying with safety needs in the most demanding market segments.



Dec-2020: SAP partnered with NTT Corporation, a Japanese telecommunications company. This partnership aims to develop a new era of digitally linked global value chains and aims to provide solutions, which will complement a remote and connected world. Both the companies also serve each other’s suppliers, core innovators, and customers.



Jul-2020: IBM entered into collaboration with Verizon Business, an American multinational telecommunications conglomerate. Together, the companies aim to integrate Verizon’s 5G and multi-access edge compute (MEC) offerings and IBM’s expertise in AI, edge computing, and hybrid multi-cloud. Through Verizon’s wireless technology and IBM’s analytics, users can locate, detect, diagnose and respond to system usuals and forecast failures in near real-time.



Jun-2020: Citrix collaborated with Wipro, along with Microsoft. Under this collaboration, Wipro will combine a host of services provided by Citrix Systems and Microsoft to develop high-performance digital compute surroundings, which use the power of Cloud architecture & next-generation digital workspace technology. The combined solution will enable a quick and easy implementation of safe and reliable digital workspaces that includes application suites. This deal will also help Wipro to help its customers to accommodate more calls for remote work that are compulsory in many cases.



Mar-2020: VMware collaborated with Menlo Security, a cloud-based isolation platform. This collaboration aims to assist users to defend against mobile malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks. Under this collaboration, Menlo Security’s Global Cloud Proxy Platform is embedded with VMware Workspace ONE, the company’s combined endpoint management solution.



Dec-2019: IBM signed an agreement with Vodafone Idea Business Services (VIBS). Under this agreement, VIBS released Vodafone Secure Device Manager (VSDM), powered by IBM Security MaaS360, and united End-point Management (UEM). Also, VIBS utilizes IBM Security MaaS360 to provide an AI approach to UEM to allow end-users, endpoints, and everything in between that includes content, apps, and data.



Nov-2019: Microsoft teamed up with Nokia, a Finnish multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics company. The companies bring together Microsoft cloud solutions and Nokia’s expertise in mission-critical networking and help companies and communications service providers (CSPs) change their businesses.



Mar-2019: Citrix entered into an agreement with Pareteum Corporation, a leading international provider of mobile networking software and services. Under this agreement, Citrix aims to migrate employees to a cloud-based deployment of Pareteum’s iPass SmartConnect solution that has been integrated with Citrix’s prevailing single sign-on platform to offer customers an enhanced security experience.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2021: VMware announced the acquisition of Mesh7, a cloud-based application security startup. This acquisition will accelerate the company’s Kubernetes, microservices, and cloud-native capabilities. This technology also enables VMware to bring discovery, visibility, and better security to APIs.



Mar-2021: SAP completed the acquisition of Signavio, a leader in the enterprise business process intelligence and process management space. Through this acquisition, SAP combined Signavio with its Business Process Intelligence unit and strengthened its capacity to assist organizations faster understand, enhance, transform and operate their business processes at scale.



Mar-2021: Citrix acquired Wrike, a leading provider of SaaS collaborative work management solutions. Following this acquisition, Citrix would provide the industry’s most holistic cloud-based work platform to allow all employees and teams to safer access, collaborate and accomplish each work type most effectively and efficiently over any device, work channel, or location.



Feb-2021: Cisco acquired IMImobile, provider of cloud communications software and services. In this acquisition, IMImobile integrated with Cisco to provide delightful and engaging user experiences.



Feb-2021: SAP took over AppGyver Oy, a pioneer in no-code development platforms. Following the acquisition, SAP enables customers and partners to adapt its IT systems effectively to their special requirements and maximize the usability of their applications.



Nov-2020: IBM signed an agreement to acquire Instana, an application performance monitoring, and observability company. This acquisition will assist companies to better operate the complications of modern applications, which span the hybrid cloud landscape. Through this acquisition, IBM will assist organizations to tackle all the challenges of operating application performance all over various teams, and across 2 to 15 clouds, on average.



Jun-2020: Microsoft took over CyberX, a comprehensive, network-based IoT security platform. Following this acquisition, CyberX supports the prevailing Azure IoT security capabilities and expanded to prevailing devices that include those utilized in operational technology, industrial IoT, and infrastructure scenarios.



Dec-2019: Snow Software took over Embotics, a hybrid cloud management company. This acquisition enabled CIOs to know and manage their full technology stack from software & hardware to infrastructure & applications, despite the fact, if they live on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.



Feb-2019: BlackBerry completed its acquisition of Cylance, a privately-held artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company. Under this acquisition, Cylance’s machine learning and artificial intelligence technology added to BlackBerry’s end-to-end secure communications product line.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2020: Ivanti introduced new management and user experience features. These features updated the company’s Unified Endpoint Manager and User Workspace Manager solutions. Ivanti expanded the endpoint management features for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Linux gadgets. The company also introduced a more ambient, customized device experience for end-user management.



Oct-2020: BlackBerry released BlackBerry Protect Mobile as an AI-powered mobile threat defense solution. This solution provides extraordinary visibility into their desktop, mobile, and server endpoints from one single security console. With the increasing mobile phishing threats that companies face, BlackBerry is assisting companies to unearth and include security gaps.



Oct-2020: Codeproof Technologies released Remote Worker MDM for Laptops, Desktops, and PCs, mobile device management (MDM) solution for IT Administrators. It helps in securing, deploying, and managing Windows endpoints for a modern workforce.



Aug-2020: VMware launched new remote work capabilities to the Workspace ONE platform. These new workplace solutions help organizations return their employees to offices safely as they keep fighting against the effects of COVID-19. It also gives improved office experiences & business resilience by using a hybrid cloud-scale and distinct combination with other VMware technologies.



Jun-2020: Cisco introduced the latest intent-based networking solutions to assist in improving business and network operations. Cisco is offering advanced automation capabilities to deliver better customer experiences as well as streamlining the processes for IT. The new automation innovations consist of Cisco DNA Spaces for Return to Business; Cisco User-Defined Networks; Cisco SD-WAN Innovations and Indoor IoT Services.



Jun-2020: Ivanti Introduced new Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) capabilities to the Ivanti Avalanche Enterprise Enabler, powered by Ivanti Wavelink. This newly updated solution allows supply chain companies to faster provision many fully managed Android devices using a Near-Field Communications (NFC) bump or QR code deployment.



May-2020: BlackBerry introduced BlackBerry Spark Suites. This suite provides companies a wide range of customized cybersecurity and endpoint management options to assist in safeguarding data, reduce risk, and minimize cost and complexity. BlackBerry Spark Suites integrate the top endpoint security & management capabilities.



May-2020: Ivanti launched Ivanti Unified Endpoint Manager 2020.1 with expanded support and management for remote customers. Through this launch, the company updated its UEM solution to assist to give companies the remote visibility and control required to decrease risk, streamline management, and reduce IT costs.



Apr-2020: Codeproof Technologies introduced a custom mobile device management (MDM) solution. This solution was free for 6-months to hospitals, healthcare providers, and frontline responders in the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution delivers a line of custom features for healthcare providers to safely access business data, business apps, and sensitive health information required to do their jobs effectively under the regulatory bounds at scale.



Feb-2020: Cisco released SecureX, the broadest, most integrated cloud-native security platform. This platform offers a comprehensive customer experience all over the breadth of Cisco’s integrated security portfolio and customers’ prevailing security infrastructure.



