Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is Forecast to Grow USD 281,718.39 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.77%

The Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market to grow USD 281,718.39 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.78%

Company Usability Profiles:



The report explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market including Alwin Lehner GmBH, Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastic Group, Inc., Consolidated Container Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Ds Smith Packaging Limited, Georgia-pacific Llc, Holmen Ab Adr, Lacerta Group, Inc., Mondi Group, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Resilux Nv, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., RPC Group Plc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, and Tray Pak Corporation.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Improving recycle rates of packaging due to rising concerns about environment

5.1.1.2. Rise in consumption of consumer goods fuel

5.1.1.3. Increasing demand from food and beverage industry

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Non-biodegradable properties of rigid plastic packaging

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Replacement for traditional packaging materials

5.1.3.2. Regulatory developments for packaging and packaging waste

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Competition from flexible plastic packaging

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Raw Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bioplastics

6.3. Expanded Polystyrene

6.4. Polyamide

6.5. Polycarbonate

6.6. Polyethylene

6.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate

6.8. Polylactic Acid

6.9. Polypropylene

6.10. Polystyrene

6.11. Polyvinyl Chloride



7. Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bottles & Jars

7.3. Rigid Bulk Products

7.4. Trays

7.5. Tubs, Cups, and Pots



8. Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Production Process

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Blow Molding

8.3. Extrusion

8.4. Injection Molding

8.5. Thermoforming



9. Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Beverages

9.3. Cosmetics & Toiletries

9.4. Food

9.5. Healthcare

9.6. Industrial



10. Americas Rigid Plastic Packaging Market



11. Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Rigid Plastic Packaging Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Alwin Lehner GmBH

14.2. Amcor Limited

14.3. Ball Corporation

14.4. Bemis Company, Inc.

14.5. Berry Plastic Group, Inc.

14.6. Consolidated Container Company

14.7. Coveris Holdings S.A.

14.8. Ds Smith Packaging Limited

14.9. Georgia-pacific Llc

14.10. Holmen Ab Adr

14.11. Lacerta Group, Inc.

14.12. Mondi Group

14.13. Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

14.14. Resilux Nv

14.15. Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

14.16. RPC Group Plc.

14.17. Sealed Air Corp.

14.18. Silgan Holdings, Inc.

14.19. Sonoco Products Company

14.20. Tray Pak Corporation





