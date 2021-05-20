ScottMadden Releases Spring 2021 Energy Industry Update: Saved by Zero?

Atlanta, GA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed, “Saved by Zero?” this EIU explores how energy industry stakeholders interested in achieving net-zero carbon emissions are shifting their focus from “whether” to “how.”

Rather than being “saved by zero,” the industry is now facing the significant complexity that will come in moving toward these goals. How is Massachusetts envisioning potential multi-sector pathways to ambitious 2050 net-zero goals? How will the industry meet the significant need for new transmission to achieve these goals? What role will fleet electrification play in net-zero carbon ambitions?

In this report, ScottMadden offers the latest on:

Massachusetts’ recently released 2050 decarbonization roadmap

The role that transmission needs to play in the transition to net zero

Why electric utilities should start preparing now for fleet electrification

Lessons about system performance revealed by recent weather events in California and Texas

Energy and utility sector themes: a review of performance in 2020 and expectations for 2021 and beyond

“The clean energy transition is going to affect everything about electric and gas utilities—from the way power is generated, to the cars we drive, to the way we heat our homes. This edition of the Energy Industry Update highlights the complexities we face as well as the opportunities we have as we transition to a cleaner future,” says Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

For a summary of these topics, watch this video. If you are interested in scheduling an interview with one of our thought leaders, please contact us.

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

If you have not yet registered, we encourage you to join ScottMadden’s complimentary webcast, “ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update – Saved by Zero?” on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. EDT to hear our energy experts share their views and field questions related to these topics and more. Ms. Lyons will serve as webcast moderator. Register for this webcast here.

About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice

We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have served as energy consultants for hundreds of utilities, large and small, including all of the top 20. We focus on Transmission & Distribution, the Grid Edge, Generation, Energy Markets, Rates & Regulation, Enterprise Sustainability, and Corporate Services. Our broad, deep utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience based. We have helped our clients develop and implement strategies, improve critical operations, reorganize departments and entire companies, and implement myriad initiatives.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn.