Global Email Encryption Market By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

It protects sensitive data from being accessed by unwanted users. With an aim to secure their confidential data, numerous companies have installed the encryption method. Moreover, the encryption method is also adopted by various organizations to comply with the safety and data privacy compliance norms. Further, various data privacy regulations have necessitated the usage of encryption or applaud encryption as a measure for data protection.



With the help of email encryption, it becomes possible to prevent data reading from any person who is not a valid recipient. It refers to a technique by which data is converted into a hidden code that covers the real meaning of the information. The email encryption technique is capable of encrypting three things, archived emails, the connection of email provider, and real email messages. The email has sensitive information that cybercriminals can hack easily, if not secured. Companies install email encryption services or solutions to their server in order to secure their stored data or sensitive information.



Every section of society, including individuals and businesses, has been affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The internet ecosystem is becoming a crucial part of the lives of the common man around the world. It is a fact that reliance on online businesses has witnessed a massive spur due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many sectors such as automotive, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, transport, and logistics, among others, are using the internet so as to offer essential services to consumers. Vendors have witnessed a declined demand for an email encryption system.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The solution segment would show promising CAGR during the forecast period. There is a growing awareness among companies of securing their data and sensitive information which is present in their email servers. Email encryption aims to facilitate ethical conduct among employees within the company. It also safeguards various threats like financial losses through phishing, email scams, trojan, data theft, and BEC.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Email Encryption Market by Organization Size 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.2 % during the forecast period. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22% during (2021 - 2027).



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The On-premise market dominated the Global Email Encryption Market by Deployment Mode 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.1 % during the forecast period. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.5% during (2021 - 2027).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government & Defense and Others. The BFSI industry segment would procure the maximum revenue share of the global email encryption market. BFSI is the most vulnerable industry segment as it holds a large among of confidential and sensitive financial data. The companies in this industry segment are showing massive demand for the email encryption solution in order to ensure irreversible encryption.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America would emerge as the leading region in terms of revenue in the global email encryption market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market would be driven by the rapid and early adoption of email encryption and the existence of various vendors that offer email encryption solutions. Companies operating in the region are highly installing email encryption software in order to facilitate data security, secure against cyber-attacks and commercial espionage, and allowing privacy and safety of data to ensure business continuity.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Email Encryption Market. Companies such as Proofpoint, Inc., Entrust Corporation, and Trend Micro, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BAE Systems PLC, Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo), Trend Micro, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Entrust Corporation (Thoma Bravo, LP), Trustifi, LLC, Proofpoint, Inc., and Mimecast Limited.



Recent strategies deployed in Email Encryption Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2021: Micro Focus came into partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This partnership aims to provide data-centric security to companies globally. The combination of Micro Focus Voltage SecureData with Snowflake allows Voltage users to effortlessly and safely shift workloads to Snowflake’s platform without the threats of losing business-sensitive data, at the time of adhering to privacy regulations. The integration also assists users of Snowflake took over the safe data analytics portfolio offered by Voltage SecureData.



Feb-2021: Proofpoint partnered with VMware Carbon Black, a leading next-generation security cloud provider. This partnership aims to provide Multi-layered Protection and Response Across Email and Endpoints.



Feb-2021: Mimecast partnered with Netskope, the leading security cloud. The partnership aims to offer users an enterprise-grade, omnichannel data loss prevention (DLP) solution integrated with strong intelligence to safeguard cloud and web resources and uses, whether web, direct-to-Internet SaaS, or email.



Sep-2020: Proofpoint extended its partnership with CyberArk, a publicly-traded information security company. This expansion aims to integrate Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection with CyberArk’s Privileged Access Security Solution allows companies to recognize their very attacked people (VAPs), execute some security policies to their high-risk customers with privileged access, and resolve the phishing attempts.



Sep-2020: Trustifi collaborated with RAH Infotech, provider of remote management services. The collaboration focuses on introducing the power of email security to India. It would enable companies to safeguard their data from email-borne cybercrimes by utilizing Trustifi’s cutting-edge technology.



Jul-2020: Entrust Datacard came into partnership with Red Sift, a data-driven cybersecurity company. The partnership aims to bring Verified Mark Certificates (VMC) to market, which complement the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) email authentication standard launch.



May-2020: Broadcom extended its partnership with HCL Technologies. This expansion includes Symantec Enterprise Division (SED) consulting services that were one of Broadcom’s enterprise security solutions. It also consists of expertise around endpoint security, cloud security, web security services, and data loss prevention.



Jan-2020: Cisco partnered with ZixCorp, a security technology company. The partnership focused on providing a migration path to the latest and improved solution. This latest solution is called Enhanced IEA, which enables customers to continue working with IEA, and retaining their prevailing architectures, and without disrupting service.



Jan-2020: Trustifi came into partnership with Virtual Graffiti, an award-winning specialist in network security and related solutions. Through this partnership, Trustifi’s email security expertise brings Virtual Graffiti’s comprehensive security portfolio with both outbound & inbound protection in one solution that protects Virtual Graffiti’s clients all over the list of threats.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2021: Cisco completed the acquisition of IMImobile, a provider of cloud communications software and services. This acquisition provides the promise of delightful and engaging user experiences to Cisco.



Feb-2021: Proofpoint signed an agreement to acquire InteliSecure, an innovator in data loss protection managed services. Through the acquisition, Proofpoint will expand its capability to assist its users and partners with people-centric managed security services, which use the technology and full expertise of InteliSecure applied all over Proofpoint’s market-leading security and compliance platforms.



Oct-2020: Cisco is acquiring PortShift, a startup that focuses on application security. This acquisition will display Cisco’s aim on the next wave of innovation by investing, anticipating, and incubating the latest technologies that can scale and take to market.



Jul-2020: Micro Focus took over ATAR Labs, a Turkish cybersecurity company. The acquisition aimed to expand its security capabilities and its global footprint, as Micro Focus strategize to maintain the startup’s R&D centers in Turkey.



Jul-2020: Mimecast acquired MessageControl, an email security startup. In this acquisition, the companies focused on stopping social engineering and human identity attacks via utilizing machine-learning technology. MessageControl is also complementing Mimecast’s portfolio of cyber-resilience solutions.



Jan-2020: Mimecast took over Segasec, a provider of digital threat protection. Through this acquisition, Mimecast offers brand exploit protection by utilizing machine learning to recognize potential hackers at the initial stages of an attack. This solution is designed to offer a way to actively supervise, block, manage, and eliminate phishing scams or impersonation attempts on the web.



Oct-2019: Trend Micro took over Cloud Conformity, an innovative Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company. This acquisition widened the cloud services and also helped Trend Micro to safeguard and resolve often overlooked security problems arisen from cloud infrastructure misconfiguration.



Feb-2019: Micro Focus acquired Interset, a worldwide leader in security analytics software. Through this acquisition, Micro Focus’ Security, Risk & Governance offerings got depth and aligned with the company’s plan to assist users quickly & precisely validate and address the threats as they digitally change their businesses.



Feb-2019: Entrust Datacard signed an agreement to acquire Thales’s General Purpose Hardware Security Module (GP HSM) business, nCipher Security. This acquisition strengthened Entrust Datacard technology capabilities that safeguard data and identities all over internal, cloud, and hybrid networks, and from better frequent and serious & complex cyberattacks.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2021: Sophos launched Sophos Email Advanced Portal Encryption. It is available as an additional product to Sophos Email Advanced. This product enables senders to safely provide encrypted email to a web portal. The receiver of the email is informed to enter the web portal to acknowledge and revert to the encrypted email.



Dec-2020: Sophos unveiled four open Artificial Intelligence (AI) developments. These developments helped in widening and sharpening the sector’s defenses against cyberattacks that include tools, datasets, and methodologies developed to improve industry collaboration and cumulative innovation.



Nov-2020: Trend Micro introduced a free tool. It is developed to assist customers to accelerate their privacy online and fight misinformation. This latest tool consists of a Security Check that uses risk intelligence to verify if a website or URL is fraud or infected, and also do a Privacy Check, which utilizes Trend Micro’s ID Security service to verify if a customers’ email address put up for sale on the dark web.



Oct-2020: Sophos released Sophos Rapid Response, an industry-first, fixed-fee remote incident response service. It helps in identifying and neutralizing active cybersecurity attacks overall in its 45-day term of engagement. It also offers companies with a dedicated team of threat hunters, incident responders, and threat analysts to instantly stop advanced attacks & eliminate adversaries from their networks, reducing damage & costs, and minimizing recovery time.



Feb-2020: Proofpoint unveiled the industry’s first integrated, end-to-end solutions. These solutions address business email compromise (BEC) and email account compromise (EAC) attacks by integrating Proofpoint’s safe email gateway, safety awareness training, improved threat protection, email authentication, threat response, and cloud account protection.



Feb-2020: Entrust Datacard unveiled two high-assurance offerings for the company’s united authentication management platform. This launch includes Passwordless Single Sign On (SSO) Authentication to enhance workforce safety & productivity, and Identity Proofing with fully digital identity verification for boosted user acquisition and onboarding.



Feb-2020: Trustifi announced a new AI-enabled feature into its email encryption and DLP (data loss prevention) solution. It is cutting-edge, integrated OCR equipment that scans email attachments like images and PDF files. This equipment identifies elements like a scan of a credit card or a screenshot of a financial statement and segmented those attachments as sensitive.



Aug-2020: Micro Focus introduced ArcSight 2020. It features the latest united layered analytics platform and customer interface that streamline holistic risk detection. The new version of ArcSight offers Security Operation Centers (SOCs) with an end-to-end intelligent company security operations platform and also decreasing resource drain.



