Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market reach USD 9 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Data Warehouse As A Service (DWaaS) Market by Application (Customer Analytics, Risk, And Compliance Management, Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Fraud Detection and Threat Management, and Others), Usage (Analytics, Reporting, Data Mining), End-Use (Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Energy And Utilities, Travel & Hospitality, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Businesses are transferring toward cloud-based solutions owing to a less physical setup, low maintenance cost, and 24/7 accessibility from anywhere, anytime. Moreover, the cloud-based deployment model is likely to expand at a substantial rate owing to constant development in cloud technologies. On the other hand, increasing business data volumes owing to a rising acceptance of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies across several industries in the past few years is likely to spur the growth of the DWaaS industry in the coming few years. Hence it is expected that the market size for the data warehouse as a service is projected to reach USD 9 billion by 2028.

The data generated from various sources such as web services, mobile applications, and social media, need to be monitored and managed in each department to have a merged data warehouse. Thus, data migration is likely to experience considerable adoption in marketing departments over the next few years. Growing consumer demand along with rising competitive environment across the world are anticipated to promote enterprises to gain an edge over their rivals.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1719

The global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market contains supply chain management, fraud detection, and threat management, risk and compliance management, asset management, customer analytics, and others. In 2019, fraud detection & threat management application is likely to hold a dominating position in the DWaaS market over the forecast period. Enterprises have enormous data volume and lack efficient tools to evaluate the threats, which leads to fraudulent activities to go unobserved, particularly in the supply chain management procedures. Large enterprises have implemented several technologies to inhibit enterprise data from threats. Thus, the adoption of a cloud-based, cost-effective solution is probably to fuel the industry for fraud detection in the DWaaS market.

The global data warehouse as a service market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1719

The global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) solution industry is a wide range to North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate with the countries such as India as the highest data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) market. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are anticipated to be at the forefront in the adoption of the data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) owing to increased technological investment in the countries. Moreover, the rising trend of the cloud-based solution in medium and large industries propels the demand for a data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) in the region.

The major players of the global data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) solution market are IBM, AWS, Google, Snowflake, Teradata, Microsoft, SAP, Micro Focus, Cloudera, Actian, Pivotal Software, Hortonworks, Solver, Yellowbrick, Panoply, MemSQL, Netavis, LUX Fund Technology & Solutions, MarkLogic, Transwarp Technology, and more. The data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) solution market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1719

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Database warehouse as a service Market by Application

Chapter 6 Database warehouse as a service Market by Usage

Chapter 7 Database warehouse as a service Market by End-User

Chapter 8 Database warehouse as a service Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.