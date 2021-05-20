Global Asthma Spacers Market Report 2021- Increasing Obesity Weight, Rapid Urbanization and Rising Healthcare Expenditure are Driving Market Growth

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asthma Spacers Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asthma spacers market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

The asthma spacers market is expected to increase due to surging prevalence of asthma, increasing obesity and overweight rate, upsurge in cigarette consumption, rising health care expenditure, rapid urbanization, increase in the ease of administration, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as availability of substitutes, lack of awareness, etc.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global asthma spacers market by value, by spacer type, by distribution channel, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the asthma spacers market, including the following regions: North America (the US, Canada & rest of North America); Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy & Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea & Rest of Asia-Pacific); and Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the asthma spacers market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global asthma spacers market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global asthma spacers market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. Many local and regional spacer manufacturers are offering asthma spacers based on specific spacer type. The key players of the asthma spacers market are Cipla Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Lupin Limited, which are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Cipla Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lupin Limited



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Asthma: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Asthma

2.1.2 Devices Used to Treat Asthma

2.2 Asthma Spacer: An Overview

2.2.1 Benefits of Using an Asthma Spacer

2.2.2 History of Inhalers and Asthma Spacers

2.2.3 Value Chain of Asthma Spacers

2.3 Asthma Spacer Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Asthma Spacers Segmentation by Spacer Type

2.3.2 Asthma Spacers Segmentation by Distribution Channel

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Asthma Spacers Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Asthma Spacers Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Asthma Spacers Market by Spacer Type (Volumatic, Aerochamber, Inspirease, Optichamber and Others)

3.1.3 Global Asthma Spacers Market by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Retail Pharmacy)

3.1.4 Global Asthma Spacers Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Asthma Spacers Market: Spacer Type Analysis

3.3 Global Asthma Spacers Market: Distribution Channel Analysis





4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Asthma Spacers Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Asthma Spacers Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Asthma Spacers Market: An Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World Asthma Spacers Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Asthma Spacer Market

5.1.2 Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

5.1.3 Shortage of Oxygen Supply and Devices

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Surging Prevalence of Asthma

6.1.2 Increasing Obesity and Overweight Rate

6.1.3 Upsurge in Cigarette Consumption

6.1.4 Rising Health Care Expenditure

6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.6 Increase in the Ease of Administration

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Availability of Substitutes

6.2.2 Lack of Awareness

6.2.3 Cumbersome Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising e-Commerce Sales of Health-related Products

6.3.2 Increasing Pollution

6.3.3 Growing Initiatives Towards Respiratory Diseases

6.3.4 Growing Strategic Alliances

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Asthma Spacers Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Asthma Spacer Market Players by Main Focus Areas

7.3 Global Asthma Spacer Market Players by Spacers Product

8. Company Profiles

Cipla Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lupin Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3brdlp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.