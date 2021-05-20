Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Executes Agreement with Cinvestav, the Leading Mexican Academic Research Institution, to Advance Research Targeting Endocannabinoid System (ECS) Deficiencies

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a scientific research collaboration agreement with Cinvestav, the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (Centro de Investigación y de Estudios Avanzados del Instituto Politécnico Nacional).

The institute, a high-ranked leading Mexican multidisciplinary scientific research institution, will work with Green Hygienics to advance its R&D efforts through the characterization and development of cannabinoid-based products targeting endocannabinoid system (ECS) deficiencies in animals and humans. Cinvestav ranks fourth among research centers in Latin America and ranks 118th in the world.

Dr. Luisa Lilia Rocha Arrieta, Ph.D., M.D., a top research investigator at the Department of Pharmacology at Cinvestav, said, “The treatment of chronic pain has relied heavily on opioids, despite their potential for addiction, overdose and the fact that they often don’t work well when used on a long-term basis. There’s an urgent need for more effective and safer options. These new collaborative research projects, like we’ve established with Green Hygienics, will investigate substances derived from hemp that don’t have psychoactive disadvantages, looking at their basic biological activity and their potential mechanisms of action as endocannabinoid system (ECS) modulators.”

“This research collaboration will be our first project under TruLife Biotech LLC, a Green Hygienics Company focused on the development and advancement of innovative cannabinoid-based nutraceutical and skincare products and brands," stated Dr. Levan Darjania, chief scientific officer of Green Hygienics. "The collaboration with Cinvestav will augment ongoing efforts by both parties to identify and explore selected cannabinoids and terpenes in planned combinations that may act synergistically to protect against pain development and determine their potential efficacy as pain relievers against inflammatory and neuropathic pain. Therefore, the Company is building its collaborative model with academic institutions and will utilize its TruLife Biotech R&D platform to create proprietary and highly efficacious cannabinoid-based products.”

"Discovery and development of cannabinoid-based products that are truly effective in producing a desired result are global tasks that are based on multidisciplinary approaches, collaborations and partnerships. After meeting with leading researchers at Cinvestav's Mexico City Campus, we are confident in our collaboration on the development of new and efficacious products," stated Kyle MacKinnon, COO of Green Hygienics. "Offering researched-backed products that actually work for their intended purpose will lead us to stay ahead of the curve of regulatory approval, allow our products to stand apart from the competition, and is the fastest and most cost-efficient way to expand into new markets," MacKinnon concluded.

About Cinvestav

The Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (Centro de Investigación y de Estudios Avanzados del Instituto Politécnico Nacional) is a Mexican scientific research institution affiliated with the National Polytechnic Institute and founded by President Adolfo López Mateos on April 17, 1961. The institute is divided into 10 research centers; 3 of these are in Mexico City, while the others are dispersed across the country. The institute is divided into 33 departments focused on natural sciences, biological sciences and health, technology and engineering sciences, and social sciences and humanities.

For more information on the Cinvestav Pharmacology department please visit

https://www.cinvestav.mx/Departamentos/Farmacologia .

About Green Hygienics Holdings

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”) is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The Company’s corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities and the planet.

For further information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: www.greenhygienics.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

