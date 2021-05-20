Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 25th, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay in the Events & Presentations section of Bumble’s investor relations website at https://ir.bumble.com/events-and-presentations.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 700 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

