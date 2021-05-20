Aliaswire President to Speak at Southeast Acquirers Association Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliaswire President Scott Goldthwaite will be a featured speaker at the 2021 Southeast Acquirers Association (SEAA) Annual Conference. The event takes place May 24-26 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida. Goldthwaite will lead a roundtable discussion on the evolution of the payment space and what it means for ISOs, merchant acquirers, merchants, and card issuers. He will be joined by executives from Florida Retail Federation, Unified Payments and VizyPay.



The SEAA Annual Conference features 2.5 days of education, training and networking with thought leaders, subject experts, and top vendors in the electronic payments industry. Attendees include leading card brands, payment processors, hardware manufacturers, software developers, and sales/retention solution providers.

Session Details

Disruptive Payment Technologies and the Future of Fintech

Tues., May 25, 2021, 10:00 am

Participants:

Scott Goldthwaite – President, Aliaswire, Inc. (Moderator)

Crystal Laake – Regional Director, Florida Retail Federation

Austin Mac Nab – Managing Partner, VizyPay

Vlad Sadovskiy – President, Unified Payments

Discussion Topics:

What’s next for ISOs after their move into software and PayFacs

Merchant payment needs beyond POS software and payment processing

The impact of new payment solutions such as Brex, Rho and Divvy

How merchants have adapted to COVID and the demand for contactless payments

The post-COVID payment technology landscape: what stays and what goes

About Aliaswire, Inc.

Aliaswire is a Massachusetts-based company providing advanced payment technologies that give businesses and financial institutions a clear path to growth and success. Its highly flexible gateway architecture allows seamless integrations and the highest levels of multi-channel performance to make partnering easy and winning achievable. Aliaswire’s technology platforms and intellectual property continuously evolve and scale to meet changing market demands across multiple verticals. It provides multi-tenant payment processing capabilities to the market through a growing network of financial institutions, channel partners and resellers. Core offerings include DirectBiller®, the industry's first, fast onboarding, channel-centric, integrated receivable and bill pay platform in the US., and PayVus®, the only turnkey bill settlement-to-cards platform that enables ISOs and Acquirers to offer merchants a business credit card. For more information, visit https://www.aliaswire.com/.