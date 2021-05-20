EWLL Acquisition Corp., wholly owned subsidiary of eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTC.PK: EWLL), is Merging with American Health Protection, Inc. (AMHP)

EWLL plans for AMHP to be among the lowest cost, Domestic Suppliers of Hypochlorous Acid. Hypochlorous Acid, among the preferred surface disinfectants in a market, forecasted to significantly increase up to $1.5 billion by 2027 *

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, CA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Health Protection Inc., a private company (AMHP) is merging with a wholly owned subsidiary of EWLL (OTC.PK: EWLL). eWellness’s management and Board of Directors will continue in the same capacity. AMHP through its administrative and financing agreement with Tritanium Labs USA LLC, a private Oklahoma based company is a leading supplier of “Made in the US” personal protection equipment such as disinfectants, masks, and hand sanitizers. The Company’s subsidiary is well financed and through its agreement with Tritanium Labs is profitable.

EWLL has filed a Definitive Information Statement with the SEC to: (i.) change its name to American Health Protection Corp. and (ii) implement a reverse split of EWLL’s common stock and convertible securities on a 1:2000 basis, among other corporate actions, which are subject to FINRA approval. The Company anticipates this may occur by the fall of this year. The Company hopes to become current on its reporting obligations with the SEC in the near term. The merger is subject to final due diligence and is anticipated to close shortly.

AMHP through its Administrative and Finance Agreement with Tritanium Labs should benefit from Tritanium’s right to the equipment that produces Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL) at the lowest cost of production. HOCL is a natural disinfectant that can eliminate bacteria and viruses, while preserving the environment. Tritanium’s equipment produces HOCI for cents/gallon. The product’s selling price averages over $10/gallon. The Company’s plan is to set up a nationwide franchising operation to supplement Tritanium’s existing distribution network through Costco among other US major retailers. David Markowski, CFO of EWLL, said “we believe HOCL should be an ideal product as the US emerges from the Covid-19 Pandemic. We believe our relationship with Tritanium should enable us to be a low cost supplier of the “best in class”, environmentally friendly disinfectant. We believe we should be well positioned to benefit from the recently passed Pandemic Relief Bill that allocates substantial monies for domestic PPE producers such as Tritanium. Even as the country unmasks, we continue to believe disinfectant and sanitizer use will continue to surge and expect that AMHP will become a significant factor in the market”.

*According to a Fortune Business Insights Article dated 12/8/20 the market for surface disinfectants will reach $1.5 billion in 2027 from $770 million in 2019. The Company believes increased disinfectant use represents permanent change as the Pandemic lessens. The Company’s access to the lowest cost production of this environmentally friendly product, HOCL, should position AMHP for rapid growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

Douglas C. MacLellan

Chairman

eWellness Healthcare Corporation

Email: dmaclellan@phzio.com