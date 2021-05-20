Clubhouse Media Announces Official Launch and Initial Client for Magiclytics AI Subsidiary

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, Magiclytics, the world’s first Influencer-Based Marketing Revenue Prediction Software platform, has fully launched.

In addition, Magiclytics has already acquired its first significant client, Pink and Blue Co. (“Pink and Blue”), a California-based online jewelry and fine goods company focused on commemorative pieces related to childbirth.

As a primary feature of this client relationship, Magiclytics will provide Pink and Blue with the following core services:

Understanding the historical performance of Pink and Blue’s previous influencer campaigns on Instagram

Identify and match Pink and Blue with the right influencers to use in future campaigns (based on Magiclytics proprietary AI-driven predictive analytics)

Predict performance of future influencer campaigns down to an exact dollar amount forecast

Through advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI, the Magiclytics platform is designed to allow brands to identify which influencers to work with and to provide guidance on revenue generation potential through influencer campaigns.



“Pink and Blue offers an excellent case study example of how Magiclytics can provide deep and disruptive value in the social media marketing space,” commented Wilfred Man, Founder and CEO of Magiclytics. “The Pink and Blue team knows how to produce amazing fine goods for their niche consumer, and they know influencer-based marketing is the best way to build their brand. But they have previously lacked visibility in trying to implement influencer-based marketing strategies – like driving in an unfamiliar area with no GPS or map. Magiclytics has proprietary analytics that can offer unique guidance and intelligence in that process, including how much response to expect and how to maximize it. We look forward to helping Pink and Blue find breakthrough success.”

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

