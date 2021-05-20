The Other Art Fair Dallas Announces Its 2021 In-Person Fair Plans and a Virtual Reality Event Launching in May

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, is set to host its next Dallas edition this October 21-24, in-person at the Dallas Market Hall. Following the success of its inaugural Dallas edition in 2019, The Other Art Fair will host over 100 independent artists along with experiential features by Dallas-based artists and creatives.

“We are thrilled to be returning to the Dallas Market Hall this coming Fall for our second edition of The Other Art Fair Dallas,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “We’re returning with bigger and bolder features inspired by the energy of the city and special features hosted by some of Dallas’ most prominent creatives and voices in the art community, and will begin celebrating the Dallas artist community with the launch of our Virtual Reality program in May.”

The Other Art Fair Dallas will also introduce New Futures , an initiative developed to champion the works of up-and-coming and underrepresented artists from the art fair’s local community. The New Futures winners will represent the next generation of Dallas-based emerging artists showing great promise at the beginning of their careers and will present their work at the in-person fair this Fall. Applications are currently open for Dallas-based artists.

Ahead of the in-person event later this Fall, The Other Art Fair will introduce its Dallas Virtual Edition of the fair May 25-30. This virtual reality fair program is an interactive shopping experience for art buyers looking to discover new emerging artists and access a robust collection of Texas-based artists, along with compelling content from Dallas-based creatives and arts organizations.

Learn more about The Other Art Fair Dallas here .

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers both through in-person events and online. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

