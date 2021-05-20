North America Baby Bottle Market to Reach USD 356.7 Million by 2028; Increasing Demand for Sustainable Bottles to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America baby bottle market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 356.7 million by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report, titled “North America Baby Bottle Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 273.6 million in 2020. Factors such as the increasing demand for sustainable products are expected to bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.





Closed Stores & Lockdowns amid COVID-19 Led the Market to Exhibit a Growth Rate of -4.7% in 2020

The global COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of stores as the government agencies announced a complete lockdown to contain the spread of the disease in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The rising number of infections amongst the population meant that the people were advised to follow social distancing norms and stay at home. This resulted in the market exhibiting a negative growth rate of -4.7% in 2020. However, the surge of the online medium more than ever meant the market trying to regain its position to the pre-pandemic levels and further the opening of stores taking into consideration all the safety regulations will favor market growth in the forthcoming years.





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is divided into angle-neck bottles, vented Bottles, wide-mouth bottles, and others.

Based on type, the angle-neck bottles segment held the North America baby bottle market share of about 9.76% in 2020 and is projected to showcase significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to the effectiveness of these types of bottles that allow mothers to easily shift their toddlers from breastfeeding to bottle-feeding activities.

Based on material, the market is segregated into plastic, stainless steel, glass, and silicone. Moreover, on the basis of the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Lastly, on the basis of country, the market is classified into the US, Canada, and Mexico.





What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on crucial aspects such as leading companies, applications, and types. Also, the report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into market trends and highlights vital industry developments. Additionally, the report encompasses various factors that have contributed to the growth of the market by adopting several research methodologies during the forecast period.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products to Augment Growth

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), annually approximately 800,000 illnesses affect children below the age of 10 in the U.S. The high use of polycarbonate-based baby bottles can lead to the contamination of food due to the presence of bisphenol-A (BPA) that is used extensively during the manufacturing process. This is propelling people to adopt BPA-free bottles for their toddlers to prevent contamination of food in the U.S.

Therefore, owing to this, the manufacturers in the North American region are focusing on developing sustainable bottles manufactured using metal, silicone, and other materials. This is expected to bode well for the North America baby bottle market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Nanobebe U.S. Ltd., a leading U.S.-based baby products company, announced the launch of Flexy Silicone Baby Bottle to cater to the growing consumer demand.





COUNTRY INSIGHTS

Presence of Prominent Companies in the U.S. to Augment Growth

Among all the countries, the U.S. market size stood at USD 221.7 million in 2020 and the country is expected to hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of prominent companies such as Newell Brands Inc., Munchkin Inc., and Handi-Craft Company in the U.S.

The market in Mexico is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the increasing consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages such as juices, milk formulas, and others among toddlers that will boost the adoption of baby bottles during the forecast period.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies to Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions to Deepen Market Foothold

The market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their dominance by acquiring other small companies to expand their product and further boost sales revenues. Furthermore, other key players in the market for baby bottles in North America are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain their presence during the forecast period.





Industry Development:

November 2020 – goPuff, a leading digital delivery services company, announced the acquisition of BevMo Corporation, a beverage products business that focuses on delivering wine and baby bottles to the millions of people across the states of California, Arizona, and Washington, D.C.





List of the Top Players Profiled in North America Baby Bottle Market Report:

Munchkin, Inc. (California, U.S.)

PIGEON CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

Mayborn Group Limited (Benton Ln, U.K.)

Babisil International Ltd. (Siu Lek Yuen, Hong Kong)

Handi-Craft Company (Missouri, U.S.)

Newell Brands Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherland)

Comotomo Inc. (Sunnyvale, U.S.)

Kiinde LLC (Melbourne, U.S.)

Pacific baby Incorporated (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

GoodBaby International Holdings Ltd. (Suzhou, China)





