Middle East & Africa (MEA) Building Automation System Markets 2020-2026: Surge in Construction Activities Coupled with the Growing Awareness About Energy Efficiency

The "Middle East & Africa (MEA) Building Automation System Market (2020-2026): Markets Forecast by Products, by Technology, Wireless Technology, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report
Middle East & Africa (MEA) Building Automation System Marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2020-2026.
The Middle East & Africa Building Automation System market is expected to gain momentum on account of the surge in the construction activities coupled with the growing awareness about energy efficiency.
Additionally, government initiatives such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2021, Dubai Vision 2021, South Africa National Development Plan 2030 would give a remarkable thrust to the development of non-oil sectors such as construction, transportation, retail and hospitality sectors which would lead to the growing demand for building automation system market over the forthcoming years in the Middle East & Africa and Africa region.
The spread of COVID-19 pandemic would lead to the economic slowdown resulting in the halting of many infrastructural development projects across the countries resulting in the sluggish growth in the building automation system market in the region in the first half of 2020.
Based on products, the HVAC control system holds a considerable market revenue share and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period on account of the stringent government regulations mandating the installation of such systems that would enhance energy conservation.
On the basis of applications, the commercial sector is the leading market revenue-generating segment in the building automation system market on account of the increase in the number of infrastructural development projects across Middle East & Africa regions such as Kuwait metro,Neom City, New Administrative Capital of Egypt and several others.
UAE holds a major market revenue share in the building automation system market in the Middle East & Africa region with the rising focus of the government to ensure sustainable growth of the economy. UAE has the maximum number of green buildings in the Middle East & Africa region with some of the prominent examples of LEED-registered buildings being Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, the American Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
The report comprehensively covers the market by products, technology, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights:
- Market Size of the Middle East & Africa Building automation system Market, 2019
- Forecast of the Middle East & Africa Building automation system Market, Until 2026
- The Middle East & Africa Building automation system Market Overview, By Country
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya Building automation system Market Revenues for the period, 2016-2026
- Market Size and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya Building automation system Market Revenues, By Products, Until 2026
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya Building automation system Market Revenues for the period, By Products, 2016-2026
- Market Size and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya Building automation system Market Revenues, By Technology, Until 2026
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya Building automation system Market Revenues for the period, By Technology, 2016-2026
- Market Size and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya Building automation system Market Revenues, By Applications, Until 2026
- Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya Building automation system Market Revenues for the period, By Applications, 2016-2026
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Market Revenue Share, By Company
- Market Revenue Share, By Country
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered:
By Products:
- HVAC Control
- Lighting Control
- Security & Access Control
- Energy Management System
- Fire Protection System
By Technology:
- Wired Technology
- Digital Addressable Lighting Interface
- KNX
- Lonworks
- Building Automation & Control Networks
- Modbus
- Wireless Technology
- Zigbee
- Enocean
- Z-Wave
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Thread
- Infrared
- Modbus
By Applications:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Countries:
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- Kenya
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Delta Controls Inc.
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls international PLC
- Legrand Group
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
