Global Process Audit Services Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

Dublin, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Audit Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Process Audit Services estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Process Audit Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

AJSH

CAONWEB

D S R V AND Co LLP

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

KPMG

Mynd Solution

Protiviti

PwC

RKL eSolutions

RSM

SGS India

Sumeru Solutions

UJA

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytp1g