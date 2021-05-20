Global Process Audit Services Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Process Audit Services estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Process Audit Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

  • AJSH
  • CAONWEB
  • D S R V AND Co LLP
  • Deloitte
  • Ernst & Young
  • KPMG
  • Mynd Solution
  • Protiviti
  • PwC
  • RKL eSolutions
  • RSM
  • SGS India
  • Sumeru Solutions
  • UJA

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

