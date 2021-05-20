Six universities of applied sciences selected Innofactor as supplier for case management solution

Finnish English

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences Ltd, Turku University of Applied Sciences Ltd, Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences Ltd, Novia University of Applied Sciences, Arcada University of Applied Sciences Ltd and Finnish University of Applied Sciences and Arts Ltd have selected Innofactor in a joint public procurement competition as the supplier of a case management solution. The public procurement competition was divided into SaaS and On-Premise areas, and Innofactor was selected as the supplier for both of these.

The procurement consists of the delivery of Innofactor’s Dynasty 10 system to these universities of applied sciences, support and maintenance services, specialist services, as well as integrations and migrations specific to each university of applied science.

The agreement will be valid for fixed period of four years after which it will be valid until further notice. The estimated total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by the universities of applied sciences in the procurement decision for a period of four years is EUR 850,000.

The universities of applied sciences have approximately 45 000 students and 3 000 professionals in total.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, May 20, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

