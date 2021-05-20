Thurgood Marshall College Fund Adds Three New Leaders to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board Chairman Charles Merinoff announced today the appointment of three new corporate executives from Chevron, Sam’s Club, and the National Basketball Association (NBA), to the TMCF Board of Directors. Pierre R. Breber, Tony Rogers and Tatia L. Williams were elected to the TMCF Board, effective May 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pierre, Tony and Tatia to our Board,” said TMCF Board Chairman and Co-Chairman, Breakthru Beverage Group, Charles Merinoff. “The diversity and range of their experiences and perspectives, coupled with their passion for the mission of TMCF, will play an invaluable role in elevating the impact of our work.”

Newly Appointed TMCF Board of Directors:

Pierre R. Breber, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chevron

Pierre R. Breber serves as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Chevron, where he is responsible for controller, tax, treasury, audit and investor relations activities worldwide. Previously, he was the Executive Vice President of Downstream and Chemicals, where he was responsible for directing the company’s worldwide manufacturing, marketing, lubricants, chemicals and Oronite additives businesses. He also oversaw Chevron’s joint-venture Chevron Phillips Chemical Company. Breber also serves as a board member of Air Liquide S.A. and is chair of the board of directors of the United Way Bay Area. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Cornell University.

Tony Rogers, Senior Vice President and Chief Member Officer, Sam’s Club

Tony Rogers currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Sam’s Club, where his responsibilities include membership, marketing, and insights & analytics. In his time at Sam’s Club, Rogers has overseen the re-branding of the business and has presided over a period of unprecedented membership growth. He also spent two years as the Chief Marketing Officer for Walmart China and modernized marketing and insights functions during his time in Shenzhen, China. Rogers spent the bulk of his marketing career with the Walmart brand in the U.S., where he began as a brand strategist and grew into the CMO role. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA, both from the University of Texas at Austin.

Tatia L. Williams, Vice President and Assistant General Manager, National Basketball Association (NBA)

Tatia L. Williams is responsible for the legal and business affairs related to the NBA’s Social Responsibility and Player Programs department, which include all programs related to NBA Cares, the Jr. NBA, Player Marketing and Player Development. She also manages a portfolio of NBA TV media deals and oversees the NBA’s compulsory license work. Prior to joining the NBA, Williams was a Director in the Sales Planning and Strategy/Media Distribution group at MTV Networks. She was also Vice President of Legal and Business Affairs at Oxygen Media, and served as a political appointee in the Executive Branch of the United States Government as a lawyer for a Presidential Transition Team. Williams earned her B.A. from the University of Virginia and her J.D. from Harvard Law School.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

