Industry Veterans Launch NJ-Based RIA Talisman Wealth Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Jennifer Kirby and Frank Granizo launched their new RIA, Talisman Wealth Advisors, and selected LPL Financial as their custodian. The principals of Talisman most recently operated as The Granizo Kirby Group at Merrill Lynch and reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory assets*.



Granizo is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience as a financial advisor. Kirby entered the business about eight years ago after more than a decade in fundraising and public relations, where she gained operational and financial management experience working with donors and wealthy individuals. The two teamed up in 2018 after discovering they shared similar views on planning-focused, high-touch wealth management for their client base of business owners, multigenerational families and women.

They co-founded the new Mountainside, N.J.-based independent wealth advisory firm to provide insight and advice free from the constraints and conflicts inherent in large institutions and banks. “In the new reality of financial advice, we are seeing that the relationship is the brand. You either trust your advisor to have the tools—table stakes in our opinion—or you don’t,” Kirby said. “We have evolved our practice over time to improve the depth and breadth of how we can help clients. Our launch to complete independence allows us to focus entirely on our clients’ best interest, with an ability to offer access to a wide range of non-proprietary products and leverage LPL’s integrated technology, which improves our access to information, planning and performance reporting to create an enhanced client experience.”

The advisors believe the new partnership with LPL empowers their independence. “The LPL platform provides us access to back-office support, industry-leading resources, economies of scale, and best practices from a group of subject experts in the full range of disciplines related to wealth management who share our passion for serving our clients,” Granizo said, also noting the team appreciates LPL’s commitment to the RIA space. “LPL is very forward-thinking and has the technology, platform of support and services, reputation and stability to support us well into the future as the industry continues to evolve.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We are honored that Jennifer and Frank chose to partner with LPL in the launch of their new RIA and welcome them to the LPL community. We are a leading partner to advisors by meeting them where they are in the evolution of their practices. As the marketplace continues to shift, we understand the need to provide flexibility and choice for advisors to model their practice and serve their clients as they see fit. As a leading custodian and partner to advisors, we are staunchly committed to delivering the best set of solutions and experiences designed to help advisors like Jennifer and Frank be successful in serving the needs of their clients. We look forward to supporting Talisman Wealth Advisors for years to come.”

