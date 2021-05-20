Update for Patient Access Solutions Opening and Managing New Center in Long Island, N.Y.

Commack, NY, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare industry, proudly announces that through their management group, PASHealth Management, they are building out and will be managing the new Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY.



PASO continues to leverage its core competencies. In addition to strategic relations efforts, PASO is aggressively moving forward into the exciting new area of Biological Mental health solutions. Our developing partnerships with cutting edge pioneers in the area of BMD treatments is yielding reimbursable and effective treatment options for depression, anxiety and other Billion-dollar market indications.

One of these treatments that the Center will offer, in conjunction with TMS Therapies, and IV based vitamin therapy, will be the treatment of patients with anxiety and depression, using Ketamine therapy. To add value and experience to our Ketamine Therapy product offering, PASO has engaged in ongoing discussions with one of the country’s leading Ketamine Therapy Clinic Companies. The results of these discussions have the ability for PASO to have instant credibility, experience and results to quickly become a leader in the exploding NY Ketamine Market. A mind-expanding injection may be just what the doctor ordered.

The Center will begin consulting patients for its new New Hyde Park location and is set to begin administering medically-supervised Ketamine doses as treatment for mental conditions in as little as the next 60 days.

The Center will target people who have treatment-resistant mental health conditions; this includes anyone who has previously been prescribed antidepressants or gone to cognitive behavioral therapy and found their issues persisted. A psychiatrist referral is also required.

After an initial consultation, patients will be set up into a 6-9 session program. Session programs start at $4,000.00. Although it’s not covered by insurance, some patients with psychotherapy coverage can be partially reimbursed.

When properly used, studies in recent years have shown that Ketamine can be a safe and therapeutic drug. Ketamine is an anesthetic medication that blocks the NMDA receptor that has also been used as a recreational drug due to its dissociative properties. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines because of its safety and efficacy for anesthesia. More recently, Ketamine has been discovered as a safe and effective treatment for depression, and randomized controlled trials have shown rapid improvement in mood as well as reduction in suicide compared to people who receive a placebo or another drug. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3992936/)

This Center will specialize in modalities relevant to anxiety and depression, PTSD and other brain related symptoms. Using new technologies and therapies in the area of neuro-informatics, the Center will strive to be a “Center of excellence”.

This is just one avenue for growth and income for the Company. Additional information to follow in the coming weeks regarding other growth and revenue opportunities.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

