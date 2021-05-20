AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Keynote COMPUTEX 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote COMPUTEX 2021, one of the leading global technology tradeshows focused on the theme of “Building Global Technology Ecosystems” in 2021. Dr. Su will present the AMD vision for the future of computing, including the growing adoption of AMD high-performance computing and graphics solutions in the keynote titled “AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem.” The digital keynote will be livestreamed at 10:00 AM (GMT+8) on Tuesday, June 1 and can be accessed on the COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid platform as well as AMD.com.

Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), this year’s COMPUTEX is rolling out "COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid” for the first time by combining onsite events with #COMPUTEXVirtual for a more accessible and comprehensive experience.

To register for COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid or to view the latest show information, visit www.computextaipei.com.tw. You can watch the AMD COMPUTEX keynote here.

Supporting Resources

Sign up to attend the keynote virtually at AMD.com.

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD on Twitter



About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid:

As a pioneer in technology, COMPUTEX has been on the forefront in embracing digital transformation. COMPUTEX will launch the Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) exhibition platform "COMPUTEX 2021 Hybrid" in 2021. As the event organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) aims to deliver an exceptional exhibition experience by combining #COMPUTEXVirtual with the onsite exhibition.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

AMD, the AMD logo, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.



