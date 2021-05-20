CoEfficient Underwriters Selects IVANS in Support of Digital Distribution Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS Insurance Solutions® today announced that CoEfficient Underwriters has selected IVANS Markets™ to automate appetite communications directly to agencies’ management systems. IVANS Markets will create greater awareness of the MGA’s programs and provide opportunities to expand its digital distribution by presenting CoEfficient Underwriters in search results instantly when an agent searches for a risk that fits their criteria.

CoEfficient Underwriters is a specialty Workers Compensation Program Administrator, with a focus on the tougher classes like healthcare and temporary staffing. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the insurance marketplace in many ways. While many carriers and programs have pulled out of healthcare and nursing, CoEfficient Underwriters is actively writing these risks.

“As in-person conferences and agency visits were not possible this past year, it was important for us to continue to build awareness in more digital ways,” said Jeff Nacyk, President of CoEfficient Underwriters. “IVANS Markets allows us to digitally communicate our appetite, giving us the opportunity to be in front of thousands of agencies who can potentially write with us.”

IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities in the IVANS network of more than 33,000 independent insurance agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs in-appetite submissions into pipeline to drive growth and profitability.

“More than a year after the pandemic changed the world, we are seeing how 2020 served as a digital tipping point for businesses to create new operating models and ways to generate new business,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Markets will enable CoEfficient Underwriters to communicate their appetite directly to agencies, reaching agents in a new, digital way that will create agency awareness unmatched by non-digital efforts and deliver new business opportunities.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About CoEfficient Underwriters

CoEfficient Underwriters, Inc. is a program administrator specializing in unique insurance solutions for Workers Compensation, focused mainly on alternative risk products, including captives, specifically tailored for middle market businesses in the temporary staffing, transportation, healthcare, and construction industries. With over 90 combined years of experience, CoEfficient Underwriters prides itself on their innovative products and strong relationships with nationally recognized insurance carriers and service providers.