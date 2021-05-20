BigPanda Joins the Datadog Marketplace to Deliver AIOps-Powered Event Correlation and Automation for Next-Gen Incident Management

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced its SaaS platform, which is integrated with Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), is now available in the Datadog marketplace, providing access to the in-product integration tile to make BigPanda deployments rapid and intuitive.



Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs, and more, helping organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. Modern IT Ops teams turn to Datadog to help increase visibility across complex IT stacks. With BigPanda, they can correlate alerts from Datadog’s rich observability datasets with data from other third-party or custom tools into context-rich incidents. This significantly reduces alert noise in users’ environments while reducing Mean Time To Resolve (MTTR) and other MTTx metrics.

"We appreciate the commitment partners make to work together out-of-the-box,” said Caleb Easley, Cloud Monitoring Administrator for water-technology provider, Xylem Inc. “We have a growing set of data feeds coming from Datadog which we need to see in context of the rest of our monitoring data. The integration of Datadog with BigPanda’s Event Correlation and Automation platform made it easier for us to centralize our IT Ops data and make sense of an incident without a heavy lift from our team.”

“Datadog’s monitoring platform and BigPanda AIOps have both been crucial to delivering on our vision for modern incident management workflows,” said Chris Francosky, Senior Vice President, IT and Innovation at KORE Wireless, a global leader in Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (“CaaS”). “The fact that IT teams can now access BigPanda on the Datadog marketplace and get BigPanda incident insights fed to the Datadog platform makes their collaboration even more powerful.”

In its recent 2021 Market Guide for AIOps *, Gartner said, “there is no future of IT operations that does not include AIOps,” and that “as organizations mature in AIOps adoption, they require a single domain-agnostic platform across I&O, DevOps, SRE and, in some cases, security practices.” Datadog customers can now increase the value of their investment in monitoring and observability tools by accessing BigPanda’s domain-agnostic AIOps platform.

“We’re thrilled to join the Datadog Partner Network and offer our service in the Datadog Marketplace,” said Assaf Resnick, CEO and co-founder at BigPanda. “Today’s IT Operations teams have to support DevOps-led environments which generate constant change and tremendous amounts of data...more than humans can tackle on their own. The combination of Datadog and BigPanda gives those teams domain-agnostic AIOps and automation to help them prevent and resolve incidents faster.”

The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is a part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.

“We’re excited to welcome BigPanda into the Datadog Marketplace, bringing their event correlation and automation offerings into Datadog's platform,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, Sr. Vice President for Product and Community, Datadog. “With information collected from service dependencies through Datadog APM, BigPanda is able to detect incidents and isolate infrastructure or application changes that may have led to an incident.”

The BigPanda AIOps platform will provide Datadog customers with three capabilities:

Event Correlation: Intelligently correlates alerts from Datadog and other tools, creating a small number of actionable incidents and reducing noise

Intelligently correlates alerts from Datadog and other tools, creating a small number of actionable incidents and reducing noise Root Cause Analysis: Surfaces the probable root cause of an incident in real-time, including the likely change that caused it.

Surfaces the probable root cause of an incident in real-time, including the likely change that caused it. Level-0 Automation: Shrinks MTTR by automating key incident response workflows, including creating notifications, tickets and war rooms.



The BigPanda SaaS solution is available on the Datadog Marketplace.

* Market Guide for AIOps Platforms - Published 6 April 2021 - ID G00735577, by Analysts Pankaj Prasad, Padraig Byrne, Josh Chessman

Why BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AI that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver incredible customer experiences.

Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.