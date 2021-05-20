Hyster Introduces Innovative Operator Assist Technology for Lift Trucks

GREENVILLE, N.C., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyster Company announces a first-of-its-kind package of technologies designed to reinforce proper lift truck operation by automatically adjusting truck performance based on real-time equipment status, location and operating conditions. The Hyster Reaction™ solution uses breakthrough technology resulting from an investment of over 29,000 hours of research and development time in cooperation with one of the world’s largest logistics and technology companies.

The robust package of technologies includes advanced dynamic stability, object detection, proximity detection and real-time location sensing, all tailored to the complexities of operating lift trucks in fast-paced, demanding indoor environments. While the operator remains in control of the lift truck, the solution offers a broad range of operator assist functionalities to reinforce best practices, based on location, equipment-specific thresholds and proximity to obstacles or pedestrians. For example, capabilities include:

Automatic slowdown as lift trucks approach an intersection, such as a four-way cross

Limited speed and acceleration in designated pedestrian zones

Proactive speed reduction when traveling around corners

Hydraulic lock-out to prevent moving loads that exceed weight threshold

Hyster Reaction leverages three key technology elements to gather real-time data and apply limitations to truck performance. Proximity detection is powered by either local or real-time location technologies that use tags on equipment, pedestrians and infrastructure to provide truck-to-truck, truck-to-pedestrian and truck-to-beacon detection. For further awareness, including objects not connected to proximity tags, a lidar-based system detects obstacles in the path of travel. Advanced dynamic stability is the solution’s foundational technology, using information from lidar and proximity detection, along with truck sensors and inputs, to provide advanced traction, hydraulic, and overload control to support optimal equipment stability.

“Hyster Reaction is an unprecedented solution, comprehensive in both technology and functionality, that works as a complement to proper operator training and helps reinforce lift truck safety initiatives,” says Steven LaFevers, Vice President, Emerging Technology, Hyster Company. “It’s a scalable offering that goes beyond applying stability controls based only on equipment or load status. Layers of location and proximity technology enable a much greater range of functionality and rules, all customizable to the needs of each site.”

To access images, click here.

About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company offers tough, durable lift trucks along with robotics and telematic solutions that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,600 people world-wide.

Attachment