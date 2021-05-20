Aphex BioCleanse Systems Announces Partnership With Bifulco Consulting Group to Expand Distribution Channels

PITTSFORD, N.Y., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today that the Company has signed a partnership with Bifulco Consulting Group (“Bifulco Consulting”) to expand the Company’s distribution network to Bifulco Consulting’s extensive B2C and B2B network, including several Fortune 500 companies.



As part of the agreement, Bifulco Consulting will provide the Company with business development, marketing and sales consulting services. Additionally, Bifulco Consulting will facilitate securing distribution of the Company’s suite of products in targeted B2C and B2B channels and accounts to maximize sales.

"The Bifulco brothers are highly respected and have spent their professional careers leading sales and marketing functions and selling-in and servicing numerous enterprises of all sizes. Through this partnership, we intend to greatly expand our footprint and bring our safer and highly effective sanitization and disinfecting alternatives to homes, offices, hospitals, and commercial and retail establishments around the world,” said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver.

Rick and Frank Bifulco are seasoned business leaders who possess complementary and extensive sales and marketing experience. Both are West Point graduates, Army veterans and results driven. Rick, the Founding Partner, had been North American Sales Manager for Mobil Chemical’s packaging division. For the past 24 years, he has operated his own very successful company connecting major packaging and paper suppliers with key accounts across the country. Frank, Managing Partner, began his career at Procter & Gamble and has held senior marketing leadership positions at The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot and Staples.

“Aphex’s proprietary products have an incredibly unique and strong set of relevant attributes, including alcohol-free, nontoxic, non-flammable, non-irritating, hypo-allergenic and safe for children and pets,” stated Rick Bifulco. “Having a keen sense for what large-scale distribution companies are looking for in new products, I am confident that our current and prospective B2B and B2C partners will respond well to the Aphex offerings.”

If you are a distributor or company interested in using or offering Aphex's sanitization products to your customers, please learn more at https://aphexus.com/about/ or contact Mark Washo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, at mwasho@aphexus.com.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com.

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

