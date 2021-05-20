Phoenix Business Journal Recognizes GlobalTranz with Valley’s Healthiest Employers 2021 Award

PHOENIX, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, announced today that Phoenix Business Journal honored the company with its annual Valley’s Healthiest Employers 2021 award. GlobalTranz ranked third in the Midsize Companies category that includes organizations with 500 to 1,499 employees.



The Valley’s Healthiest Employers awards honor companies that are dedicated to improving the health of employees. Phoenix Business Journal is the premier business publication in Arizona, featuring local news about Phoenix and providing tools to help businesses grow, network and hire.

To preserve the health and safety of GlobalTranz’s employees, the company pivoted to a fully remote workforce in early 2020. With the transition to remote work, GlobalTranz leadership wanted to foster a healthy physical and virtual working environment for employees by doubling down on efforts to spotlight the importance of self-care during stressful times.

GlobalTranz’s Family Health Clinic teamed up with Director of Fitness and Wellness Rhonda Bompensa Zimmerman to implement wellbeing education programming tailored to address ways to stay healthy physically, emotionally, socially, and remotely. Strategies for retaining employee wellness included fostering healthy communication and leveraging stress management techniques like journaling, walking, movement challenges, heart health, self-care practices, goal setting, and more.

“Working from home presents several challenges for all employees, ranging from a lack of movement to difficulty being present,” said Zimmerman. “The GlobalTranz team wanted to proactively give employees the tools to take charge of their wellbeing as they navigated constant changes and challenges throughout 2020 and beyond.”

Additional health-related benefits of GlobalTranz’s programming include access to nutritional planning, virtual exercise programs, monthly fitness and wellness challenges, as well as virtual guided meditation classes and one-on-one Zoom-based personal health consultations. To accompany these benefits, GlobalTranz is working diligently toward helping all employees get their COVID-19 vaccinations by providing additional PTO and help finding vaccination centers that employees can easily access.

“At GlobalTranz, our employees, and by extension their families, are our most important assets,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “Most companies provide healthcare and related benefits, but that is only part of what a great employer does. At GlobalTranz we are constantly working to provide more awareness and access to programs that help our teams be as healthy as possible.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2021, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and in 2020, Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

