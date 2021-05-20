ESE’s K1CK Esports Team Qualifies For Apex Legends Championship Competition With US$1M Total Prize Pool

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its esports team, K1CK, has qualified for the Apex Legends Global Series Championship (“ALGS”) in the EMEA group for the 2021 season. The competition will have a total prize pool of a minimum USD $1,000,000, with the winner in the EMEA group to receive USD $102,000.



Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, and is quickly becoming popular in esports competitions. It is available to play on Microsoft Windows, Sony’s PlayStation, Xbox One, and more.

A total of 40 teams will compete in each of the North America and EMEA Championships. A total of 30 teams will compete in each of the APAC North, APAC South, and South America Championships. Teams begin the Championship in the Group Stage where they will be divided into groups of up to 10 teams. A Round Robin schedule will see each group compete against each other group before total points across the Group Stage are used to advance 20 teams into their region’s Championship Finals. The Finals will use the Match Point format and award all USD $1,000,000 among the teams. More information can be found at the ALGS website: https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/compete.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE commented, “We are thrilled to see the strides that K1CK has made, they continue to improve and participate in larger, global tournaments, and the ALGS is a key example. Qualifying to compete on a global level in tier 1 tournaments with significant prize pools, such as the Apex Legends Global Series, is exactly what we had planned for K1CK. The team continues to execute and put us in a position to succeed. The entire ESE family will be rooting for the K1CK team come tournament time.”

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

