Delphix Welcomes DevOps Leader David McJannet to Its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure, today announced the appointment of David McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp and former Executive in Residence at Greylock Partners, to its Board of Directors.



"David's domain expertise with DevOps and multi-cloud infrastructure automation will be a key advantage for us as we continue to pioneer data automation," said Delphix CEO Jedidiah Yueh. "Our programmable data infrastructure enables DevOps teams to keep up with emerging data privacy regulations and continuous delivery (CD) pipelines to accelerate digital transformation."

McJannet has more than 20 years of experience spanning product management, operations, finance, and marketing with a focus on open source and infrastructure software. Prior to HashiCorp, he was an Executive in Residence at Greylock Partners. Before that, McJannet ran marketing at GitHub and Hortonworks. At Hortonworks, he built and led the marketing organization that supported the company through multiple phases of growth, including reaching more than $100 million in annual revenue within four years of its inception, and a successful IPO in 2014. Prior to Hortonworks, McJannet led the marketing function for SpringSource at VMware, which included the Spring Framework, Cloud Foundry, and other key technologies that became the company now known as Pivotal Software.

“Data is the lifeblood of modern companies and plays a role in shaping the outcome of digital transformation initiatives. Delphix’s focus on data governance and its ability to empower DevOps teams with fast, lightweight, and compliant data is a key differentiator. I’m pleased to join its board of directors, and to work with the Delphix leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth,” said David McJannet.

Earlier this year, Delphix announced that its annual growth rate grew by over 85% for the fiscal year ending January 2021 compared to the prior year, pushing the company into non-GAAP profitability. The company also achieved a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89 during the fiscal year ending January 2021. Delphix customers now include 24 of the Fortune 100 companies, 6 of the top 10 banks in North America, 5 of the top 10 telcos in the world, 60 insurance and health insurance providers, and 25 major retailers across the globe.

Join Delphix at the upcoming Data Company Conference. WSJ bestselling author and award-winning CTO Gene Kim will headline the conference as the guest keynote speaker. The virtual event brings together industry experts, business leaders, and partners to share what it takes to innovate responsibly and create a more diverse and equitable economy. The conference will also explore new strategies and growing trends in DevOps & CI/CD, cloud, data compliance, and AI/ML. The event will be held on June 8th, 2021, and is open to attendees worldwide.

About Delphix

Delphix is the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure. Delphix automates the biggest constraint in digital transformation programs—the data. Cloud, CI/CD, and AI/ML all have a voracious appetite for data and development environments. With our multi-cloud data platform, enterprises can adopt cloud 30% faster, release software 50% faster, and access 90% more data for AI/ML, while protecting personal data privacy and maintaining compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, etc. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact

Orlando de Bruce

VP of Corporate Marketing & Brand

Orlando.Debruce@delphix.com

