ModivCare Partners with the Michigan Department of Community Health and FEMA to Provide Critical Vaccine-Related Transportation to Ford Field

Detroit, MI, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, is providing much-needed transportation services to Michigan residents in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine who face transportation insecurity and are unable to access the mass vaccination site. The door-to-door service is being provided by one of ModivCare’s local transportation partners, M RUN LLC, based out of Warren, MI and serving the metro Detroit area.

ModivCare began offering rides the same day Ford Field opened its doors as the state’s first federally operated mass vaccination clinic on March 23.

“We are pleased to represent the state as its non-emergency medical transportation provider and provide a solution for people who would otherwise not be able access to the COVID-19 vaccine, simply because they can’t get a ride,” said Jackie Odegard, Senior Vice President of Client Services for ModivCare. “In Michigan and around the country, ModivCare has sought innovative ways to connect people to all types of care during the pandemic, including routine and acute physician visits as well as trips to vaccine appointments. We have also delivered food to individuals unable to leave their homes and students who were not receiving nutritious meals in school, as well as home health aides who at the height of the pandemic, did not have access to reliable and safe transportation options.”

Ford Field is one of 22 federal vaccination sites in the U.S., selected because of the region’s ranking on the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index, which determines a community's risk for health disparities. Factors taken into consideration include socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages spoken, housing type and transportation, among others.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, visit: www.modivcare.com.

