Hydrogen Peroxide Chemical Indicator Market to Reach USD 56.1 Million by 2028; Bioquell’s Room Chemical Indicator to Boost Market, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen peroxide chemical indicator market size is expected to reach USD 56.1 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The growing utilization of hydrogen peroxide as a sterilizing agent in the food and beverage industry will have an outstanding impact on the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Hydrogen Peroxide Chemical Indicator Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 31.2 million in 2020.





COVID-19 Impact :

Unavailability of Raw Materials to Impede Production and Market Growth amid Coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the supply chain of many industries. The unavailability of raw materials due to travel restrictions has severely affected the production of indicator inks. However, the healthcare industry's need for indicators and other healthcare products will stabilize the market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The surging demand for sterilized syringes, thermometers, ventilators, and nebulizers in hospitals due to the rise in COVID cases will help expand the market. The sterilization units are required to contain indicators that detect the effectiveness. This factor can be favorable for the hydrogen peroxide chemical indicator market growth.





Key Market Segments :

The Hospitals and Surgery Centers to Hold the Largest Share

Based on type, the market is divided into type 1, type 4, and others segments. Type 1 is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to its extensive use in the sterilization of several items.

Based on application, the market is classified into hospitals & surgery centers, pharmaceutical production, and others. The hospitals and surgery centers are expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Sterilization is a critical operation carried out in hospitals and surgery centers to ensure the safety of instruments and equipment from contaminants such as bacteria, fungi, and other microbes.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.





The market highlights an illuminating study of the industry while shedding light on vital facts and figures. It also offers insightful data about dominant regions, policies adopted by governments and companies. Besides, providing a brief overview of the market with future insights. The report also encompasses key factors exhibiting growth. Besides, COVID-19 impact is also covered in the report.





Key Driving Factor :

Heavy Demand from the Cosmetic Industry to Bolster Market Growth

The increasing application of hydrogen peroxide chemical indicators in the cosmetics industry will spur opportunities for the market. The need for sterilization in skincare products to prevent microbial infection can have an excellent effect on the hydrogen peroxide chemical indicator industry.

A similar process is also employed in the food and beverage industry for ensuring the sterility of packaging products from pathogenic contamination. Manufacturers utilize H2O2 as the sterilant, also to confirm the efficiency of the process. The strict regulations against contaminants and pathogens in food products will spur demand for chemical indicators, thus aiding the market. In addition, the rising food safety in the manufacturing process will uplift the hydrogen peroxide chemical indicator market share.





Regional Insights :

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to Augment Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 12.2 million in 2020. The growth is attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada. The booming medical and pharmaceutical industries will spur opportunities for the market in the region. The presence of top STEM institutions & universities will aid the expansion of the market in North America. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding proper sterilization of healthcare instruments and equipment will push growth in the region.

Europe is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period due to the increasing operative procedures such as cancer, artery bypass, and prostatectomy in Western European nations. These operations require the sterilization of instruments and equipment. Asia Pacific is expected to expand gradually during the forecast period due to the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.





Key Development :

December 2019: A new white paper written by Dr. Jean-Marie Cols and Amanda Randall for Bioquell UK Ltd describes the Bioquell’s Room Chemical Indicator eloquently to verify hydrogen peroxide vapor decontamination in rooms and large enclosures.





Lists of Key Companies in the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Chemical Indicator Market are:

Steris (U.S.)

Crosstex International, Inc. (U.S.)

GKE (Germany)

Teknomar Ltd. (Turkey)

Bioquell (UK)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

3M (U.S.)

Terragene (Argentina)

Advanced Sterilization Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (China)

Other Key Players





