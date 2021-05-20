Nuvei Granted Approval to Process Sports Betting and iGaming Payments in Michigan

English French

MONTREAL and DETROIT, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary has been granted approval by the Michigan Gaming Control Board to provide its services to licensed and regulated online sports betting and iGaming operators within the state.



Online sports betting in Michigan was legalized in January 2021. With growing demand in the sports betting and iGaming sectors driven by the number of brands going live and a large state population, operators and platforms now stand to benefit from Nuvei’s innovative payment technology and decades of industry expertise to further fuel their growth.

Nuvei is currently permitted to provide its services to licensed and regulated online sports betting operators in 10 states.

