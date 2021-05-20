Wellbore Integrity Solutions Introduces TruEdge, Next Generation Milling and Cutting Structure

Houston, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbore Integrity Solutions (WIS) announced today the release of its TruEdgeTM milling and cutting structure. The TruEdge provides an innovative, cost-saving solution for Well Abandonment and Slot Recovery applications.

“We chose to retain ’Edge‘ to highlight a technology progression from our current ’WavEdge‘ design,” said David MacNeill, President and CEO. “’Edge‘ is not only about the geometric shape – it also signifies superior performance. This is one of three milling structures in our portfolio: the Millmaster P5, the WavEdge, and the TruEdge.”

TruEdge is intended to be used across a broad range of milling and cutting applications, from section milling and casing milling, to cut and pull systems. This new technology has been successfully tested with several clients in the Eastern Hemisphere, specifically in the North Sea. The test results obtained have confirmed significant rig time savings and improved the overall efficiency of the milling process.

For more information about TruEdge, visit https://www.wellboreintegrity.com/milling-and-cutting.

About Wellbore Integrity Solutions

Wellbore Integrity Solutions (WIS) is a customer-focused platform to acquire assets and technologies to provide a comprehensive suite of products and services that enhance the life cycle of oil, gas, and geothermal wells. As a standalone independent company with a vertically integrated structure, WIS focuses on providing quality U.S. manufactured products delivered via a global engineering and field services footprint. Through our unique position in the energy industry, we serve the wellbore integrity needs of energy companies, service companies, and local partners. Operating in over 30 countries with more than 45 facility locations, WIS is focused on our customers utilizing integrated resources which include approximately 1000 employees globally encompassing 49 nationalities around the world. To learn more, visit www.wellboreintegrity.com.

