Uniti Group Inc. CFO Mark Wallace to Take Leave of Absence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Wallace, is taking a leave of absence due to health reasons, effective immediately. The Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Paul Bullington as interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer. Mr. Bullington currently serves as Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations at Uniti Fiber. Previously, Mr. Bullington was the Chief Financial Officer of Southern Light prior to its acquisition by Uniti in 2017.



“On behalf of the Board and all of our employees at Uniti, we wish Mark a speedy and full recovery,” said Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Paul has the complete support and confidence of the management team and the Board. Between his time at Southern Light and Uniti, Paul brings over 20 years of valuable fiber, communications infrastructure, and M&A experience to his new role. I look forward to working with Paul as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities.”

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2021, Uniti owns over 125,000 fiber route miles, approximately 7.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

bill.ditullio@uniti.com