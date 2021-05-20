The global cell dissociation market size is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7%

New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Dissociation Market by Product, Type, Tissue, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370338/?utm_source=GNW





Enzymatic dissociation products segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the cell dissociation market is segmented into Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products and instruments.The Enzymatic dissociation products segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of cell based research is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



Connective tissue segment to register the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period.

Based on the tissue, the cell dissociation market is segmented into connective tissues, epethilial tissues and other tissues (skeletal, muscles tissues).The connective tissues segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to cell based research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the cell dissociation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by The increasing fundind for cell based research .



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), and Rest of the World(12%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

• Cytiva (a part of Danaher Corporation) (US)

• STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

• Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

• PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

• AcceGen(US), VitaCyte (US)

• Alstem (US)

• Biological Industries (Israel)

• Gemini Bio (US)

• Innovative Cell Technologies (US)

• Central Drug House (India)

• Worthington Biochemical Corporation (US)

• Capricorn Scientific (Germany)

• Abeomics (US)

• Genlantis (US)

• Neuromics (US)



Research Coverage

This report studies the cell dissociation market based on product, technology, application, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cell dissociation market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.







