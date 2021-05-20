ABR Dynamic Funds Expands into the Japanese Market through SoftBank-Backed PayPay Asset Management

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABR Dynamic Funds, LLC (ABR) , creators of innovative investment solutions for financial professionals, today announced a distribution partnership with PayPay Asset Management , previously known as Astmax Asset Management, Inc, the asset management business arm of Z Holdings Corporation, which is indirectly controlled by SoftBank Corp. and NAVER Corporation. Based in Tokyo, PayPay Asset Management provides asset management solutions across broad asset classes including traditional assets and alternative investments.



“This relationship with PayPay Asset Management only strengthens our international reach,” said Taylor Lukof, CEO of ABR Dynamic Funds. “ABR is growing rapidly as investors, including RIAs and institutions, continue to understand that volatility-based investing strategies should be part of a well-constructed portfolio. This arrangement with PayPay Asset Management only furthers that validation.”

Under SoftBank’s PayPay branding umbrella, the group is looking to encourage usage of virtual payments and increase cashless transactions in Japan. Recently, SoftBank Corp. and NAVER Corporation established A Holdings Corporation, which in turn has a more than majority share in Z Holdings Corporation, uniting both Yahoo Japan Corporation and LINE Corporation’s operations under one portfolio.

About ABR Dynamic Funds

ABR Dynamic Funds, LLC was formed in March 2015 to create innovative investment solutions for financial professionals and their clients. ABR’s parent company was originally formed in 2010 as a research-focused trading group managing internal proprietary capital and developing proprietary indices, which it then licensed to ABR.

About PayPay Asset Management

PayPay Asset Management, established in 2004, has grown by providing investment products based on a broad strategy. In 2019, PayPay Asset Management became a consolidated subsidiary of Yahoo Japan Corporation and then became a member of the Z Holdings Group in conjunction with Yahoo Japan Corporation’s transition to a holding company structure. In March 2021, the company name was changed from Astmax Asset Management to PayPay Asset Management Corporation and entered a new stage of growth.