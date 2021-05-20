New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiber Optic Connectors: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073113/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2020-2025.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of FOC providers.



The report covers the market for FOCs with regard to the global user base.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report gives the global market for FOCs in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.



Report Includes:

- 100 tables

- A brief general outlook of the global market for fiber optic connectors (FOCs) and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Highlights of opportunities in the innovation-driven fiber optic connectors market, and assessment of various end-use industry applications of FOCs and the market dynamics of each application

- Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for FOCs, and corresponding market share analysis by type of connector, application, and geographic region

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and insight into the future applications of each given segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation of major stakeholders in the market and competitive landscape for the market leaders

- Key acquisition, expansion, partnership, collaboration, and investment strategies adopted by FOC manufacturers and their global shares

- A relevant patent analysis with recent key granted patents for innovations in FOCs technologies

- Company profiles of the leading players operating in global fiber optic connectors market including Amphenol Corp, AT&T Inc., Belden Inc., CommScope, Eaton Corp. PLC, Optical Cable Corp., Panasonic Corp., and TE Connectivity Ltd.



Summary:

Fiber optic connectors (FOCs) enable the use of optical fiber in many applications.Connector development parallels that of optical fiber as optical fiber use has expanded into new markets.



However, the original market for FOCs remains the largest market by a significant margin.



Connectors enable the application of optical technologies such as lasers into medical applications.FOCs enable the medical procedure known as endoscopy, which permits less invasive diagnoses and treatments of illness.



Industrial use of FOCs is related to the use of lasers. FOCs are also used in laser-guided weapon systems and vehicles.



The global market for FOCs was estimated at $REDACTED billion in 2019.The FOC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion in 2025.



Rising demand for higher bandwidth, growing opportunities in the telecommunication sector, increased government funding in network infrastructure and the growth of the market for optical systems in the Asia-Pacific region are some of the factors driving the growth of the current FOC market. However, the high installation cost of fiber optics and the growing adoption of wireless broadband and other related technologies are hindering the market’s growth.



In this report, the global market for FOCs is segmented based on application, type and geography.Based on application, the FOC market has been categorized into telecom, industrial, medical, military and sensor.



Telecom currently dominates the FOC application market and was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2019. It is estimated that the FOC market for telecom will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025.



Based on type, the FOC market is segmented into SC (subscriber connector), ST (Straight tip), SMA (subminiature A), LC (Lucent Connector), FOC Military Specification, and others.



By geographical region, the FOC market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, the Americas and EMEA.In 2019, total revenue from the Asia-Pacific market for FOC reached $REDACTED billion, which is around REDACTED% of the global market.



The Asia-Pacific market for FOC is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion through 2025.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073113/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________