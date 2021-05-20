New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thick Film Materials: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073109/?utm_source=GNW





This report will cover the thick films materials industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, types, applications and ongoing trends.



The report discusses technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that affect the market. Further, it analyzes the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for thick film materials and their current trends within the industry.



The report also discusses product types such as conductor paste, resistor paste, dielectric paste and other products, as well as applications such as circuit boards, electronic components, LTCC and HTCC, sensors, heaters, photovoltaics, thermal printers, automotive, etc.



Finally, the report offers detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for thick film materials.



Report Includes:

- 45 tables

- An overview of the global markets for thick film materials

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Coverage of history and technological milestones in the thick film processing industry

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for thick film materials by application, type, and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers, including Heraeus Holding, DuPont, Sun Chemical Corp., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ferro Corp., and Lord Corp.



Summary:

Thick film materials are used to manufacture circuit boards, photovoltaic cells, sensors, automotive parts, LTCC (low-temperature co-fired ceramic) and other electronic products.Thick film materials, also called ink, are available as pastes.



Thick film materials are manufactured by mixing, kneading and dispersing metal powders, glass powders and inorganic oxides with an organic solvent.The functionality and properties of the products depend on the type of raw materials used in their manufacturing.



The expansion of the electronics, automotive, medical, defense and other industries should drive growth in the market for thick film materials.

