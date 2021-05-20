FieldComm Group Seeks Nominees for 2021 Plant of the Year Award

Austin, Texas, USA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FieldComm Group (www.fieldcommgroup.org) is actively seeking qualified nominees for the 19th annual Plant of the Year Award. End users and manufacturers from all world areas are encouraged to nominate their plant or customer’s plant for this prestigious award. The FieldComm Group Plant of the Year is the only international award presented to end user companies in the process automation industry to recognize the exceptional and valuable application of FOUNDATION™ Fieldbus, FDI™ and / or HART® Communication technologies. 2021 is the 10th anniversary of the first HART-IP™ standard’s release for ballot, so we’re particularly keen to hear from HART-IP™ users this time. Nominations will be accepted until June 30, 2021. Nomination forms and program details are available at go.fieldcommgroup.org/award.



“Selection of the Plant of the Year is based on a plant’s use of our field communication and integration technologies - not on the size or location of the installation. We are seeking a plant that has taken the capabilities of FDI™, FOUNDATION™ Fieldbus, HART®, HART-IP™ or WirelessHART® enabled devices beyond configuration and calibration,” says Ted Masters, FieldComm Group President and CEO. “It can be a plant that is using real-time device diagnostics and process information integrated with control, information, asset management, safety systems or any other system to lower operating costs, reduce unplanned downtime and improve operations.”



This globally recognized award has been presented to plants who have demonstrated significant savings and benefits by making a digital transformation utilizing the information available in their smart measuring devices improving reliability, quality, safety or compliance. Previous recipients include Dow Chemical - Texas Operations (USA), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (USA), MRPL (India), Shell (Australia), MOL (Hungry), Nucor Steel (USA), Dow Chemical (USA), Monsanto (USA), Shell (Canada), MOL (Hungary), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), PDVSA (Venezuela), Statoil (Norway), Sasol (South Africa), Clariant (Germany), and DuPont (USA). A complete list of recipients and their success stories are available at go.fieldcommgroup.org/award.





About FieldComm Group

FieldComm Group is a global standards-based organization consisting of leading process end users, manufacturers, universities and research organizations that work together to direct the development, incorporation and implementation of new and overlapping technologies and serves as the source for FDI™ technology. FieldComm Group’s mission is to develop, manage and promote global standards for integrating digital devices into automation system architectures while protecting process-automation investments in HART® and FOUNDATION™ Fieldbus communication technologies. Membership is open to anyone interested in the use of the technologies. For more information, visit their web site at www.fieldcommgroup.org.

