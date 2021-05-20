Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Expansion of The Happy Co. into European Market, Spanning 21 Countries

PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces its wholly owned subsidiary, The Happy Co., will soon be entering the markets in 21 European countries with its popular U.S. products.



The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness is launching its entire U.S. product line on a not-for-resale (NFR) basis to customers in 21 countries across Europe. Products will be available for purchase in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales. The rollout to each of these countries will take place over the course of the next several weeks.

“Our global expansion efforts with these NFR products will be The Happy Co.’s first introduction into the European market,” said Bo Short, chief executive officer of Elevacity International Holdings, LLC. “We are taking advantage of the popularity and results of instant-impact Happy Co. products in the U.S. and collaborating with a new team in Europe to leverage motivating growth for the company.”

“As we continue to focus on our mission of growing our company internationally, we will be spreading the spirit of collaboration and happiness to exciting new markets across Europe. We look forward to providing our most popular products to new customers in Europe and learning more about how we can make a positive impact on their lives,” said Garrett McGrath, president of The Happy Co.

ABOUT THE HAPPY CO.

The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, launched in February 2021 with an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy, enhance sleep, and make you look and feel like a younger person. The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co., visit www.thehappyco.com.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity U.S., LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs U.S., LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force).

For more information, visit: www.SHRGInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

