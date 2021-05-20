Wan Bridge Joins International Well Building Institute as a Cornerstone Member

Houston, TX, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wan Bridge announced that it has joined the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) membership program as a Cornerstone member. The Texas-based developer, builder and manager of build-to-rent (BTR) communities in Dallas and Houston joins like-minded companies from across the globe that are committed to enhancing buildings and communities to help people thrive.

The membership program at IWBI celebrates and fosters collaboration with companies and organizations who are leading the movement to advance human health in buildings and communities around the world. This dynamic framework allows Wan Bridge to tap into IWBI’s expansive resources and knowledge and demonstrates the company’s alignment with IWBI’s mission.

“IWBI members are going above and beyond in their commitment to health and well-being, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing people first places both today and into the future,” said IWBI president and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. “We’re excited and humbled to work alongside these organizations to advance this growing movement towards a better future for everyone, everywhere.”

“The Wan Bridge team is thrilled to be joining the ranks of IWBI’s world-renowned membership and be a part of the institute’s global initiatives,” said Ting Qiao, CEO of Wan Bridge. “As one of the few residential builders to hold membership status, we take pride in prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents, which is at the forefront of every decision when building our communities across the state of Texas. We look forward to aligning with IWBI’s mission and utilizing the institute’s extensive resources to cultivate a healthy and safe environment for all, as we continue to evolve residential real estate.”

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world’s leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere.

About Wan Bridge

Wan Bridge is a Texas-based premier developer, builder and project manager of communities serving the growing customer base who prefer to rent but still maintain a high living standard. The company recently joined the ranks of in the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) membership program as a Cornerstone member, utilizing the institute’s expansive resources and knowledge to enhance the health and wellness components of its homes, communities and resident lifestyles. Currently 85% of the residents who rent a Wan Bridge home are millennial families. The company has more than $600 million assets under management and manages a total of more than 2,000 properties. By offering the build-to-rent alternative Wan Bridge meets the increasing lifestyle demand by “Building the Future of Fine Living”. Learn more at www.wanbridge.com.

