Stax Strengthens E-Commerce Presence With PayCertify Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stax by Fattmerchant , the industry’s only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem, announces its partnership with PayCertify , an innovative, global fintech marketplace and leader in card issuing and payment processing. Through this collaboration, PayCertify now has the abilities of a payment facilitator, without the inherent risk associated with becoming a PayFac, while also providing its customers with a feature-rich payments experience.



“We are incredibly excited to partner with such an innovative partner as PayCertify, a platform that unifies banking and business without borders,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and co-founder of Stax. “We look forward to adding more value to their already existing marketplace through our integrated payments experience, while continuing to build upon our presence in the e-commerce space.”

Using the functionalities of Stax Connect, PayCertify now offers a faster signup process for net-new and existing customers, enabling speedier acceptance of payments compared to traditional ISO underwriting procedures. PayCertify’s customers can now get paid an average of 48 hours faster with features such as payment link invoices, cards-on-file and pre-authorizations of payments.

“Our partnership with Stax allows us to onboard our customers quickly and more efficiently, while allowing them to save time and money as a result of the integrated payments experience,” said Chase Harmer, founder and CEO of PayCertify. “Overall, we’re pleased we’re not only able to better serve our customers through this collaboration but further separate us from others in the payments space.”

For more information on Stax please visit, staxpayments.com, and to learn more about PayCertify, please visit, www.paycertify.com.

About Stax

Stax is one of America’s fastest-growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.

About PayCertify

PayCertify is the easiest way to pay and get paid on the internet. As the first globally connected Fintech marketplace, PayCertify unifies Business and Banking without borders. Now offering card issuing, payments, fraud protection, instant payment disbursement and spend management to enable more profit and a frictionless payments experience. For more information, visit www.paycertify.com.

