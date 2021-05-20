Cybercrime Support Network and Trend Micro Provide Series of Free Webinars

Ann Arbor, Michigan, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is partnering with Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, to produce a free eight episode webinar series taking place from April 2021 to November 2021. These webinars will bring in experts from the government, nonprofit, and private sectors to help participants anticipate online threats, recognize dangers, and stay up-to-date on the latest changes in cybersecurity.

According to the IRS, “Multi-factor authentication drastically reduces the risk of identity theft and unauthorized disclosure of FTI [Federal Tax Information]. Multi-factor authentication decreases the probability that the requestor is not the person who he says he or she is. The number of factors is important, as it implies a higher probability that the presenter of the identified evidence is who they claim to be.” This webinar series is a joint effort between Trend Micro and CSN to educate individuals and small businesses on best practices to help reinforce their cybersecurity.

"It is an honor to team up with Trend Micro for this webinar series," said Kristin Judge, CEO and Founder of CSN. "By bringing together experts from government, nonprofit, and private sectors we can provide our viewers with practical information to help them recognize threats. The fight against cybercrime isn’t one we can win on our own; it takes everyone pitching in."

Trend Micro agrees that awareness of cybersecurity best practices plays a key role in preventing cybercrime. “Cybercrime Support Network has provided us with excellent partner opportunities with various government agencies and companies to jointly promote cybersecurity awareness and education in the past three years. Under Kristin’s leadership, we look forward to achieving new heights with this new webinar series in 2021,” shared Mitchel Chang, Senior Vice President of CSR and Education at Trend Micro.

The first two webinars in the series, “It’s Tax Time and the Scammers are Busy: How to Avoid Government Imposter Scams” and “COVID Scams...What You Still Need to Know” are both available on the Cybercrime Support Network YouTube channel. The third installment, “Sorting Through Misinformation on Social Media”, is coming up on Wednesday, May 26th at 2pm ET/11am PT. To learn more and register for upcoming webinars, visit FightCybercrime.org/Webinars.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit collaboration whose mission is to serve individuals and businesses impacted by cybercrime. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - AT&T - Capital One - Cisco Systems - Comcast - Early Warning - FINRA - Google Microsoft - NordVPN - Trend Micro - Verizon - Zelle, CSN can continue to support individuals and small businesses through FightCybercrime.org, a resource database for those impacted by cybercrime and online fraud, and ScamSpotter.org, a website to help identify scams and stop fraudsters. For more information, please visit: Cybercrimesupport.org

