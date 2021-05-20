New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389570/?utm_source=GNW



This report analyzes market trends for clinical nutrition with data from 2018-2019, estimates from 2020, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2025 (forecast period 2020-2025) and regional markets for clinical nutrition.



The market has been segmented by type, application, end user and geography.By type, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition and infant nutrition.



The infant nutrition segment covers milk-based, organic, soy-based, prebiotics, probiotics and follow-up products.The enteral nutrition segment covers standard nutrition and disease-specific nutritional support.



The parenteral nutrition segment in this report includes carbohydrates, lipids, trace elements, amino acids, vitamins and minerals.Products include, but are not limited to, the segments considered in this report.



The applications of clinical nutrition considered in this report include therapeutic applications and healthcare settings. In therapeutic applications, the report covers oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, diabetes, immunology, critical care and other diseases. The healthcare settings segment includes acute care hospitals, nursing homes, homecare settings and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. This report also includes a detailed background of medical nutrition therapy: oral nutrition supplements (dietary supplements, functional and fortified foods and food intolerance products) and clinical nutrition routes, enteral and parenteral. Market sizing was done for infant, enteral, parenteral, adult and elder nutrition. A regional market analysis for clinical nutrition is also covered in this report.



The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantage, competitive landscape among key players and market dynamics.A holistic study of the market has been carried out, incorporating various factors, from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market specific microeconomic influences needed to analyze the future trends of this market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents. Key vendor analysis, new products, developments and financials are also provided, to enable easy decision making.



