Invitation to F-Secure’s Capital Markets Day on 31 August 2021

F-Secure will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 from 13.00 EEST onwards. During the event, the top management of F-Secure will provide information about the company’s business prospects, cornerstones of the strategy as well as future targets.

Depending on the pandemic situation at the time, physical participation to the event may also be possible for analysts and professional investors.

The program and link to live webcast of the event will be available on F-Secure’s website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors closer to the event. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions after the presentations. The company will publish a recording of the presentations after the event.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



