SomaLogic launches the SomaSignal™ Proteomics for Precision Medicine Initiative with healthcare innovators: Emory University, Intermountain Healthcare, CommonSpirit Health and UCHealth

BOULDER, Colo., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic announced today its SomaSignal™ Proteomics for Precision Medicine Initiative, the first large-scale, clinically focused partnership effort aimed at equipping healthcare providers with the power of proteomic technology to inform decisions at the point of care. The projects planned and insights gained from these partnerships may enable providers to make decisions based on an individual’s unique proteome signature, reflecting certain indicators used for determining their real-time health status and disease risk. Participating clinicians will be utilizing novel protein pattern recognition SomaSignal™ tests developed by SomaLogic using one of the world’s largest proprietary clinical proteomics database containing over 1.5 billion protein measurements and advanced machine learning approaches.

“We’re excited to work with these clinical innovators who see the value of proteomics as a tool for precision medicine and medical management,” said SomaLogic’s Executive Vice President for Healthcare Markets Angela Bakker-Lee, Ph.D. “SomaLogic has one of the largest proprietary clinical proteomics databases and it drives our diagnostic models for addressing cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. We look forward to demonstrating the impact our tests can have on improving outcomes and lowering the total cost of care.”

As part of the launch, SomaLogic is announcing upcoming, disease-focused clinical trials in diverse therapeutic areas, including Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Trials will be launched with the initial partners: Emory University, Intermountain Healthcare, CommonSpirit Health and UCHealth. During these trials, healthcare providers will evaluate SomaLogic’s SomaSignal™ tests in their clinical practices by assessing current health state and disease risk based on a patient’s proteomic signature and determining whether to change treatment as a result of the new information these tests provide. Clinicians will also evaluate whether or not providing these uniquely personalized test results to their patients motivates them to be more engaged and actively involved in their care.

“Our most ardent wish at SomaLogic is to leverage the power of proteomics to relieve suffering and extend meaningful life,” said SomaLogic CEO Roy Smythe, M.D. “We have been doing this indirectly for some time with our dedicated and innovative biopharma collaborators and we are excited to now work with these great healthcare institutions and talented clinicians to do so more directly.”

There has been strong interest in the SomaSignal Proteomics for Precision Medicine Initiative from healthcare systems, and SomaLogic plans to announce additional partnerships over the coming months.

SomaLogic launched its SomaSignal test program in 2019 and now offers 12 laboratory-developed tests under their CLIA certification aimed at providing actionable health information across a diverse set of human diseases and conditions. Each SomaSignal test is built on SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan® Platform, which offers the broadest view available of the proteome. The platform is capable of potentially identifying new biomarkers, novel drug targets and improving the assessment and management of therapeutic responses. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample, roughly 350 percent or more proteins than any other platform on the market. The company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

Founded in 1836, Emory University is a national center for teaching, research, and service, awarding more than 4,921 undergraduate and graduate degrees annually. It is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top 25 universities in the US (ranked 21st in the 2019 report). In 1966 the University’s Board of Trustees integrated all of Emory’s health components into the Robert W. Woodruff Health Sciences Center. The Woodruff Health Sciences Center joins those components of Emory University concerned with patient care, education of health professionals, research affecting health and illness, and policies for prevention and treatment of disease and Emory Healthcare, the most comprehensive health system in Georgia.

Intermountain Healthcare is a team of more than 41,000 caregivers who serve the healthcare needs of people across the Intermountain West, primarily in Utah, Idaho and Nevada. This integrated, not-for-profit health system is based in Salt Lake City, with clinics, a medical group, affiliate networks, hospitals, homecare, telehealth, health insurance plans and wholly owned subsidiaries including SelectHealth, Saltzer Health, and Intermountain Healthcare in Nevada.

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. With its national office in Chicago and a team of approximately 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states.

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 25,000 employees, 12 acute-care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of

Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s precise, proprietary, and personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc., and SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified laboratory.

SomaSignal™ tests have not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

